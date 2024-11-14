French Fast-Food Chain Furahaa Group Enters Tokenization Market with INX Listing

INX Digital Company will list Furahaa Group (FURA) tokens on its platform, allowing global investors to participate in Furahaa’s rapidly growing vegan fast-food and distribution business.

Key Notes

The FURA tokens, issued on the Ethereum blockchain as ERC-1404 digital securities, offer fractional ownership, enhancing accessibility, liquidity, and investment flexibility.

It will also help expand Furahaa’s reach to a broader investor base beyond traditional markets.

INX’s listing of FURA underscores its commitment to leveraging blockchain technology to democratize finance by providing transparent, regulated, and flexible trading options.

Regulated marketplace for digital securities and tokenized assets INX Digital Company announced that it will list Furahaa Group (FURA) tokens on its platform as part of the strategic expansion. This comes as INX plans to offer tokenized investments for connecting mission-driven businesses with global investors.

Furahaa Group, a leader in plant-based fast food and vegan product distribution, will be available on INX’s blockchain platform. With its FURA tokens, it will offer investors some accessible opportunities in the growing vegan market.

Founded in 2015, Furahaa has achieved rapid growth, with each branch generating approximately €1.2 million annually. Moreover, franchise models like Furahaa Express are expanding across Europe and the US. Thus, the company’s plans align with the projected growth to $40.3 billion by 2030 in the vegan market.

Furahaa’s FURA tokens will provide investors with both financial potential as well as an investment aligned with impactful change. Speaking on the development, Arthur Devillers, founder of Furahaa Group said:

“Our partnership with INX redefines access to equity in Furahaa Group by providing a pathway that extends beyond traditional markets. Furahaa tokens are now accessible to a broader community, solidifying our commitment to sustainable growth and financial inclusion.”

Furahaa’s FURA Token And Plans Ahead

The listing of FURA security tokens on the INX Digital Company platform offers investors a new avenue to participate in Furahaa Group’s mission-driven business. The FURA token is an ERC-1404 token issued on the Ethereum blockchain.

It leverages Ethereum’s robust infrastructure for enhanced security and ease of access, offering investors a pathway to support impactful businesses that align with their values

The FURA tokens will function as digital securities offering fractional ownership in Furahaa’s equity. It will also broaden access to this high-growth plant-based food venture. Tradable on the blockchain, each FURA token enables investors to adjust their holdings flexibly, benefiting from liquidity and the trusted, regulated infrastructure of INX’s platform.

Additionally, this listing also highlights the commitment of INX in decentralizing finance, by leveraging blockchain to enhance transparency, convenience, as well as accessibility for investors. Unlike traditional markets, the platform allows trading outside regular hours and accommodates cryptocurrency transactions, aligning with modern investor needs.

This innovative listing showcases INX’s role in advancing blockchain-driven investment opportunities that foster both financial growth and social impact.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Furahaa tokens to our platform. This partnership aligns with our mission to expand the range of real-world assets on-chain, offering investors a unique and regulated alternative to traditional stock markets. Together, we’re enabling access to impactful investments that reflect both financial and environmental goals,” Shy Datika, CEO of INX said.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.