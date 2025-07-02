Bonk Price Prediction: 38% Volume Spike, Harmonic Reversal Fuel Hopes of Short-Term 70% Rally

Key Notes

BONK completed harmonic pattern breakout from falling wedge structure with price holding above $0.00001450 support zone.

Open interest jumped 15.57% to $12.63M while trading volume spiked 38.13% indicating renewed trader confidence.

Gen1 Solana Mobile reward program ending July 31 could reduce circulating supply supporting long-term price action.

Bonk BONK $0.000015 24h volatility: 11.7% Market cap: $1.18 B Vol. 24h: $219.64 M price is showing signs of early reversal after weeks of downside pressure. On the 4-hour chart, BONK is trading near $0.00001506, having broken above a six-week falling wedge structure and a completed harmonic pattern between points X to D.

The harmonic setup – possibly a Bat or Gartley variant, terminated near a key historical support zone, overlapping with multiple Fibonacci retracement levels. After forming the D-point, BONK compressed within the wedge and broke out cleanly, with price now holding above the $0.00001450–$0.00001500 zone.

Technical Structure Turns Positive With EMA And Volume Confirmation

Following the breakout, BONK reclaimed the 20, 50, and 100 EMA cluster and is currently testing the 200 EMA for the first time in over two weeks. Bollinger Bands have widened significantly, signaling a shift from consolidation to volatility.

If bulls maintain momentum, upside targets include $0.000018, $0.000022, and potentially $0.000026. Each of these zones coincides with previous high-volume rejection points. However, if support at $0.0000145 fails, downside risk returns toward $0.000013 and $0.000012.

Volume Spike And Gen1 Program Add Fundamental Tailwinds

According to CoinGlass, On July 2, BONK recorded a 15.57% increase in open interest, reaching $12.63 million, alongside a 38.13% jump in trading volume to $35 million. These metrics indicate renewed trader confidence and growing participation across derivatives and spot markets.

BONK’s team also confirmed that its Gen1 Solana Mobile reward program will end by July 31. Over 17,500 of 20,000 allocations have been claimed, with the remaining tokens set to be transferred to the BONK DAO. This shift could reduce short-term circulating supply and support long-term community-driven initiatives.

ATTENTION @solanamobile Saga owners❗️❗️❗️ With the launch of Solana Seeker, the Gen1 Solana Mobile device has finished it's redemption period and is officially discontinued. After monitoring the slowdown of claims on the $BONK App in the Solana Mobile store, The Saga BONK claim… pic.twitter.com/nfXYJhi9ep — BONK!!! (@bonk_inu) July 1, 2025

Snorter Presale Passes $1.49M As Solana Meme Bot Gains Steam

Snorter, a Solana-based trading bot project, has raised more than $1.49 million in presale contributions. With tokens priced at $0.0971, users can join using cards, crypto, or direct Solana payments. A dynamic landing page shows live metrics, tokenomics, staking access, and a playful DeFi dashboard built on lily pad visuals.

Connect your wallet and grab $SNORT before the next price jump.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.