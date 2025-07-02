Key Notes

Standard Chartered says ETF flows, corporate treasury demand, and policy tailwinds could push BTC price to $200,000.

Bitwise had earlier predicted a $200,000 price level for Bitcoin, citing similar catalysts.

The asset manager strongly believes that more public companies will learn from Strategy's Bitcoin playbook.

Standard Chartered has made a bold Bitcoin BTC $109 140 24h volatility: 2.7% Market cap: $2.17 T Vol. 24h: $32.63 B price prediction, stating that the cryptocurrency will reach $200,000 by the end of this year.

The bank’s justification for this optimistic price level is based on Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) flows, corporate treasury demand, and policy tailwinds.

Catalysts For a Potential Bitcoin Price Rally

To start, Standard Chartered predicted that BTC will reach $135,000 by the end of the third quarter. It reaffirmed that the coin will reach $200,000 by the end of the year.

This means that the coin would have almost doubled its current price level. At the time of writing, the BTC price is currently at $107,442.13, following a 0.91% rally over the last 24 hours.

The justification for Standard Chartered’s price projection rests on growing ETF inflows, supported by increased corporate treasury buying, and a more favorable policy backdrop.

For context, spot ETFs and treasury buyers acquired 245,000 BTC in Q2. Analyst Geoffrey Kendrick predicts this figure will rise further in both Q3 and Q4.

Specifically, he is projecting that more public companies will borrow a leaf or two from Strategy’s Bitcoin playbook.

The business intelligence and software firm had recently acquired 4,980 BTC at a value of $531 million. This latest purchase brings Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings to 592,325 units as of June 29.

Meanwhile, Metaplanet, Japan’s leading corporate Bitcoin investor, added 1,005 BTC, worth around $108 million, raising its total holdings to 13,350 BTC, surpassing Galaxy Digital and CleanSpark.

“…we expect Bitcoin treasuries as a whole to buy more BTC in Q3 than they did in Q2 — a positive driver of flows,” Kendrick said.

Also, certain analysts and market watchers are waiting to see if an override of the post-halving slump pattern spotted in previous cycles is possible.

Kendrick said that H2 catalysts, which include a potential Fed leadership change, a U.S. stablecoin bill, and rising sovereign demand, could bring the desired change.

Should all these catalysts align, Bitcoin may be on the way to staging its biggest dollar rally on record in H2 2025.

A while ago, Bitwise shared a similar $200,000 BTC price prediction. Rather than ETF flows and the other aforementioned catalysts by Standard Chartered, the asset manager cited factors related to institutional demand and regulatory developments around stablecoins.

While the optimism for Bitcoin price rally is on the high, Bitwise does not share the same strong conviction about new all-time-highs (ATHs) for altcoin leaders Ethereum ETH $2 565 24h volatility: 5.6% Market cap: $309.79 B Vol. 24h: $18.51 B and Solana SOL $151.6 24h volatility: 2.5% Market cap: $80.95 B Vol. 24h: $4.33 B .

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.