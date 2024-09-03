Bybit Announces Listing of Hamster Kombat’s Native Token HMSTR by September 26

The Hamster Kombat leverages the Toncoin network and Telegram social platform to incentivize its players via a tap-to-earn mechanism.

Ahead of the much-anticipated airdrop for the Hamster Kombat native token HMSTR later this month, several centralized crypto exchanges have announced the intent to support the project with listings. In the latest updates, Bybit, a top-tier crypto exchange with over 43 million registered users from 160 different countries, has scheduled the listing of HMSTR as soon as the airdrop happens.

As Coinspeaker previously stated, the Hamster Kombat airdrop is expected on September 26 following technical delays. Due to the high hype of the Hamster Kombat project, a Toncoin’s tap-to-earn game based on the Telegram social platform, the Bybit exchange announced earlier on Tuesday that it plans to list HMSTR by September 26 on its spot trading market.

The listing of the HMSTR token on Bybit has sparked enthusiasm among the Hamster Kombat community. Furthermore, the crypto exchange is a major CEX, with a daily average traded volume of about $18 billion, and Hamster Kombat users have been given a chance to earn more through a referral program.

The anticipated listing of HMSTR on Bybit follows a similar announcement by the OKX exchange that was revealed in August.

As Coinspeaker previously reported, the Hamster Kombat made history after reaching a milestone of 300 million users in its early days. In a bid to reward its early adopters, the Hamster Kombat team announced that it intends to allocate 60 percent of the total supply of $HMSTR tokens to the community.

Impact of Hamster Kombat on TON Network

The palpable growth of the Hamster Kombat project on the Telegram social platform has majorly positively impacted the Toncoin network. The Toncoin network has already reached a major milestone of 1 billion on-chain transactions, thus outshining most of its peers.

The large-cap altcoin, with a fully diluted valuation of about $25 billion and a daily average traded volume of around $378 million, has outshined most of the top crypto tokens in the past few months.

According to the latest market data, the Toncoin project had over $351 million in total value locked and around $619 million in Stablecoins market cap.

However, the recent network outages amid the legal challenges facing Telegam’s founder and CEO Pavel Durov have negatively impacted the TON price action. From a technical standpoint, the TON price has been forming a macro reversal pattern, based on a head and shoulder (H&S) pattern coupled with a bearish divergence on the weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI).

In a bid to ensure sustainable future development, the Toncoin ecosystem has launched the TON: Acc program.

The TON:Acc program will select five projects to receive up to $2.5 million to build their business on the Toncoin chain via tap-to-earn Telegram’s mini apps.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.