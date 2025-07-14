Gemini Adds 14 New Tokenized Stocks Including Nike, Uber, McDonald’s, in EU Push

Key Notes

The cryptocurrency exchange added 14 new tokenized stocks on July 14, marking the third expansion in under three weeks.

Gemini's aggressive rollout strategy positions the platform to compete directly with Kraken and other exchanges in Europe.

The tokenized instruments are backed 1:1 by corresponding US equities and operate under Malta's regulatory framework.

Gemini has rapidly expanded its tokenized stock offerings for European Union customers, bringing its total to 37 equities in a multi-phased rollout. The latest additions, announced on July 14, include major consumer and travel brands like Nike, McDonald’s, and Uber.

This move is the third and largest wave of additions in less than three weeks, signaling an aggressive strategy to dominate the growing market for tokenized US securities in Europe. According to Gemini’s official blog, the latest batch of 14 stocks represents a significant expansion of their European offerings.

Thanks for attending the Gemini List-a-Thon! 30+ tokenized stocks are now available to trade on Gemini 🚀 pic.twitter.com/qnFrHNZOHT — Gemini (@Gemini) July 14, 2025

Gemini Hits 37 Tokenized Stocks in Three-Week EU Expansion Blitz

The expansion on July 14 follows a significant addition of 21 stocks on July 3, which included tech giants like Apple, Amazon, and Tesla, as well as crypto-related companies like Coinbase and MARA Holdings. This entire initiative began on June 27, when the platform launched with tokenized MicroStrategy (MSTR) shares as its inaugural offering.

The latest batch of 14 stocks was revealed during a live stream event, though the official announcement on Gemini’s blog included Ford Motor Company, which was not mentioned during the live broadcast. According to the blog post, this brings Gemini’s total tokenized stock offerings to 37 equities.

The full list of stocks added on July 14 is categorized as follows:

SaaS : Cisco (CSCO), Adobe (ADBE), Snowflake (SNOW), and Hut 8 (HUT)

: Cisco (CSCO), Adobe (ADBE), Snowflake (SNOW), and Hut 8 (HUT) Brands : McDonald’s (MCD), Coca-Cola (KO), Starbucks (SBUX), Nike (NKE), Ford (F), and Yum! Brands (YUM)

: McDonald’s (MCD), Coca-Cola (KO), Starbucks (SBUX), Nike (NKE), Ford (F), and Yum! Brands (YUM) Travel: Delta Air Lines (DAL), Booking Holdings (BKNG), Uber (UBER), Carnival Corporation (CCL), and Rocket Lab

Gemini’s service is made possible through a partnership with Dinari, which provides the tokenized instruments known as dShares™. According to Gemini, these are digital derivatives backed 1:1 by the corresponding US equity and offer the same economic rights where permitted. The tokens are issued by Dinari, a US SEC-registered transfer agent, and minted on the Arbitrum network to ensure transaction efficiency.

This strategic rollout is handled through Gemini Intergalactic EU Artemis, Ltd, the company’s entity authorized and regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA). By operating under the EU’s established MiFID framework, Gemini is positioning itself to compete directly with other exchanges like Kraken, which also offer tokenized securities in the region.

The expansion places it in direct competition with other major platforms targeting the European market. Fintech firm Robinhood recently launched 24/5 trading for tokenized US stocks and is now in talks with regulators over some issues with OpenAI and SpaceX tokenized stocks, while exchanges like Kraken and Bybit have also introduced similar offerings as Gemini.

This growing competition signals a broader industry shift toward providing European users with MiCA-regulated access to global equities through blockchain technology.

