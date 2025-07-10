Key Notes

Snoop Dogg, the popular American rapper, has once again ignited the non-fungible token (NFT) mania by selling out nearly 1 million NFT tokens on the messaging app Telegram within just 30 minutes of launch. As a result, the rapper generated more than $12 million from the proceeds of the sale.

Snoop Dogg’s latest NFT collection comprises nearly 996,000 digital collectibles, built on the TON blockchain network and released as part of Telegram’s new digital gifts.

Telegram founder Pavel Durov confirmed the news in a post on X (formerly Twitter), noting that blockchain minting and the secondary market for the NFTs will go live in 21 days.

🎤 @SnoopDogg’s digital collectibles drop on Telegram sold out in just 30 minutes today, generating $12M in sales. Nearly 1M unique NFTs inspired by Snoop’s iconic style. Blockchain minting and the secondary market go live in 21 days. It’s going to be wild. pic.twitter.com/DeinT5C2f4 — Pavel Durov (@durov) July 9, 2025

Snoop Dogg’s NFT Collection Can Spark a New Rally

During the first quarter of 2025, NFT sales volumes plunged by a massive 61% to $1.5 billion, in comparison to $4 billion a year ago. Market analysts are hopeful that the new launch by Snoop Dogg can spark a new rally ahead. In May, the Avalanche blockchain witnessed a major surge in NFT trading volume, reviving hopes of a market-wide recovery.

Snoop Dogg also dropped a new track titled “Gifts” alongside a music video highlighting the full range of digital collectibles featured in the Telegram collection. The release sparked major buzz across social media and YouTube, with fans calling the collaboration with Telegram “legendary.”

An X user Zenith, who is the NFT lead at TON, noted in a post that original Telegram gifts have existed since at least January.

What does this mean for the NFT Market? 🤔 Well technically it could not mean anything. However, it could be the start of a new NFT Narrative. Telegram Gifts have the most unique utility and that is the ability to wear them on your Telegram Profile! You can flex on your… pic.twitter.com/nhPypE4UOD — Zenith 🩶 (@ZenithTON) July 9, 2025

However, Zenith speculated that the overwhelming response to Snoop Dogg’s drop could have been driven by the star power behind the collaboration.

