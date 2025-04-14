Kraken Launches Commission-Free Stock and ETF Trading in Select U.S. States

Key Notes

Kraken rolls out stock and ETF trading in select U.S.

regions.

Users can trade crypto and equities on one platform within a single interface.

The new service coincides with Kraken’s recent legal win against the SEC and IPO trend. .

Leading cryptocurrency exchange, Kraken has officially launched stock and ETF trading for clients in 10 regions across the United States. This marks a major step for the crypto exchange as it expands its offerings beyond digital assets.

Stock trading is now available to clients in 10 u.s. states

According to the exchange’s announcement, starting April 14, users in select states will have access to over 11,000 U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs directly through their Kraken accounts.

The service is available in New Jersey, Connecticut, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Idaho, Iowa, Rhode Island, Kentucky, Alabama, and the District of Columbia.

The top trading platform stated that the rollout will gradually expand to more U.S. states. Ultimately, it plans to introduce the service to major international markets, including the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia.

Kraken clients can manage crypto and equities following the update without switching between platforms.

The feature is available on the standard Kraken mobile app, Kraken Pro Web, and Kraken Pro app. With this development, users can easily move between digital currencies, traditional stocks, stablecoins, and cash, all within one interface.

It is important to add that this new offering came simultaneously with Kraken’s recent legal victory in the country.

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has dropped its lawsuit against the crypto exchange. Following the dismissal, Kraken faced no penalties, no operational restrictions, and made no admission of wrongdoing.

Flexible features add appeal for everyday investors

As detailed, one key feature of the new development is allowing users to reinvest funds immediately after selling a stock.

They can also immediately deposit the money into other stocks or cryptocurrencies, giving them more flexibility in managing their trades.

According to the statement released, fractional trading is another notable feature. Users can now buy portions of high-value stocks instead of purchasing a full share. This makes it easier for smaller investors to gain exposure to major companies without needing a large upfront investment.

Commenting on the launch, Kraken Co-CEO Arjun Sethi said the move reflects a changing landscape in global trading.

He believes crypto is no longer just a separate asset class but a foundation for broader financial activity. By combining stocks and crypto, Kraken aims to lead the shift toward more open, always-available financial systems.

The move also comes as an update on a potential long-drawn Kraken IPO move. The crypto trading platform is highly likely to file for an IPO in the United States, especially under President Donald Trump’s pro-crypto administration.

While the core updates on the potential IPO are scarce, the exchange’s latest moves show it is preparing for a broader market shift.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.