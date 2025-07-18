Key Notes

The Bitcoin whale executed all of its transactions through OTC deals, limiting the impact on Bitcoin's spot price.

Glassnode warns that short-term holders are entering overheated territory, with accelerated profit-taking after BTC price all-time highs.

On-chain data reveals a sharp increase in first-time BTC buyers, with their holdings rising by 2.86% in two weeks to 4.91 million BTC.

With Bitcoin BTC $120 272 24h volatility: 1.6% Market cap: $2.39 T Vol. 24h: $50.63 B price hitting fresh all-time highs above $123,000 earlier this week, the Satoshi-era Bitcoin whale, which activated after 14 years of dormancy, entered into a major profit-booking mode.

In the past three days, the whale has offloaded all of its 80,202 Bitcoin, thereby raking in nearly $10 billion on its initial investment. Despite this selling, BTC price remains firmly above $120,000, thereby awaiting another catalyst for the next leg of the rally.

Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Moves $4.8B in BTC to Galaxy Digital

A long-dormant Bitcoin whale from the Satoshi era has transferred its remaining 40,192 BTC, worth approximately $4.83 billion, to Galaxy Digital within the past six hours. This marks the second major transfer in just three days, bringing the total offloaded to 80,202 BTC, valued at around $9.54 billion.

The average selling price across the transactions was $118,950 per BTC. Notably, these coins had been held for over 14 years, originally acquired when Bitcoin traded between $0.78 and $3.37.

⚠️ The Satoshi-era #Bitcoin whale transferred its remaining 40,192 $BTC ($4.83B) to #GalaxyDigital in the past 6 hours. In just 3 days, this whale has offloaded a total of 80,202 $BTC ($9.54B) at an average price of $118,950. These coins were held for over 14 years, when $BTC… https://t.co/P7VrZv6r6H pic.twitter.com/FHIV9GpjdK — Spot On Chain (@spotonchain) July 18, 2025

Most of the transactions conducted by the whale have happened through over-the-counter (OTC) deals. As a result, this has helped to avoid much volatility in the spot prices.

As reported by Coinspeaker, Bitcoin is already flashing signs of overheating. Furthermore, recent data from Glassnode also suggests that profit-taking has been on the rise from short-term holders. This comes as BTC price gains 50% within three months from the April lows.

#Bitcoin hit a new ATH at $122.6K, pushing all holders into profit. But short-term holders are entering overheated territory, and profit-taking is accelerating. Can the market sustain momentum? Discover more in the latest Week On-Chain: https://t.co/Hl7lAMhmfS pic.twitter.com/qjcdBphFrC — glassnode (@glassnode) July 17, 2025

First-Time Bitcoin Buys in FOMO

With Bitcoin price hitting fresh all-time highs at $122.6, the supply held by first-time bitcoin buyers surged in the past two weeks. According to on-chain data from Glassnode, the supply of Bitcoin held by first-time buyers has increased by 2.86% over the past two weeks, rising from 4.77 million to 4.91 million BTC. The uptick signals a steady influx of fresh capital into the market.

Over the past two weeks, the supply held by first-time $BTC buyers rose by +2.86%, climbing from 4.77M to 4.91M #BTC. Fresh capital continues to enter the market, supporting the latest price breakout. pic.twitter.com/W95HSAMaHI — glassnode (@glassnode) July 17, 2025

Furthermore, Glassnode data also revealed that Bitcoin’s Realized Capitalization has crossed the $1 trillion milestone for the first time. Notably, a quarter of this value has been added in 2025 alone.

#Bitcoin’s Realized Cap has crossed $1T for the first time ever. 25% of that was added in 2025 alone.

Unlike market cap, Realized Cap tracks actual capital stored – valuing each coin at its last moved price – making it one of the most reliable gauges of investor inflows. pic.twitter.com/iolQm822Rg — glassnode (@glassnode) July 18, 2025

Unlike market capitalization, Realized Cap measures the actual capital stored in the network by valuing each coin at the price it was last moved. This shows that Bitcoin Whales and investors are showing a greater appetite for long-term holding.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.