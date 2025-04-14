Mantra (OM) Price Loses 90% as Ondo Steals Spotlight

Coinspeaker

Mantra (OM) collapsed a whopping 90% in the past 24 hours as doubts of a rug pull flooded the crypto market.

Parth Dubey Julia Sakovich
Key Notes

  • Mantra (OM) has crashed a massive 90% in the past day, dropping to a low of $0.42.
  • Meanwhile, competitor Ondo (ONDO) has shot up almost 30% in the past week.
  • Mantra CEO claims that the price crash had nothing to do with the development team.

The crypto market was shaken over the weekend as Mantra’s OM token OM $0.52 24h volatility: 91.3% Market cap: $491.77 M Vol. 24h: $2.71 B , once a poster child for real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, suffered a catastrophic collapse, plunging over 90% within 24 hours.

From a lofty valuation above $6, OM is now trading at under $0.80, with its market cap shrinking from $6 billion to just $748 million, CoinMarketCap data shows.

The Catalyst Behind OM’s Crash

The trading volume of OM surged over 3,000%, with over $50 million in long positions liquidated, as the token crashed from around $6.3 to $0.42 during early trading hours on April 14.

According to data analytics platform Lookonchain, 17 wallets deposited over 43.6 million OM tokens (valued at $227 million at the time) onto centralized exchanges between April 7 and the crash, representing 4.5% of the circulating supply.

Two of the wallets are allegedly linked to Laser Digital, a strategic investor in Mantra.

These large token deposits and subsequent dump-like behavior have led many to suspect a coordinated sell-off or worse — a rug pull.

Popular market commentator Gordon described the event as “the biggest rug pull since LUNA/FTX” and expressed disbelief at the severity and suddenness of the crash.

Mantra Responds: Not Our Doing

In response to the mounting speculation, JP Mullin, CEO and co-founder of Mantra, addressed the community, claiming that forced liquidations by centralized exchanges were responsible for the downward spiral.

He pointed to reckless forced closures by exchanges, suggesting these actions were initiated during illiquid hours without proper oversight.

Mullin added that OM’s tokenomics remain intact, all team and advisor tokens are locked, and that the project remains committed to long-term development.

On the other hand, OKX CEO Star Xu called the crash a major scandal for the crypto industry and promised transparency.

He noted that all on-chain unlocking, recharge, and liquidation data is available for audit and assured the public that OKX would prepare and release relevant reports.

Meanwhile, Ondo Finance Quietly Gains Momentum

While OM plunged into chaos, Ondo Finance ONDO $0.88 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $2.78 B Vol. 24h: $195.11 M emerged as an unlikely winner.

Network activity on the ONDO protocol nearly doubled over the past week, and its native token surged nearly 30%, even as it cooled slightly in the last 24 hours to trade at $0.8711.

In contrast to OM’s questionable tokenomics and centralization risks, ONDO has been riding a wave of positive fundamentals:

  • Recently listed on Binance
  • Boasts a strategic partnership with BlackRock
  • Championing the “Made in USA” RWA narrative
  • Part of President Trump’s World Liberty Financial’s crypto portfolio

Analysts like AMCrypto believe that once ONDO clears the psychological barrier of $1.10, it could enter a parabolic rally — propelled by a mix of macro narrative and exchange listings.

Parth Dubey
Parth Dubey

A crypto journalist with over 5 years of experience in the industry, Parth has worked with major media outlets in the crypto and finance world, gathering experience and expertise in the space after surviving bear and bull markets over the years. Parth is also an author of 4 self-published books.

Parth Dubey on LinkedIn

