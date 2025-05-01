Key Notes

Morgan Stanley plans to launch crypto trading on E*Trade by 2026.

The initiative is part of efforts to make crypto accessible to mainstream consumers.

The project is in partnership discussions with crypto firms to enable trading.

Morgan Stanley is preparing to introduce cryptocurrency trading on its E*Trade brokerage platform. If successful, this move would mark a significant step for a major U.S. financial institution in making crypto assets more accessible to mainstream consumers.

The financial services firm plans to list crypto assets on E*Trade in 2026. This initiative follows a more positive stance towards digital assets under the leadership of U.S. President Donald Trump. The project is currently in development, with ongoing discussions with crypto firms to finalize the details.

Discussions for the project began in 2024, and if successful, clients will be able to buy and sell popular cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH on the E*Trade platform.

This announcement follows Morgan Stanley’s plan to launch a new trading platform in June 2025. The updated E*Trade platform will offer around 120 tools, available for traders to use across desktop, web, and mobile applications.

Impacts of Trump’s Positive Regulations

Recently, Morgan Stanley has increased its involvement with digital assets, having engaged with crypto-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and futures. In January 2025, the firm revealed plans to deepen its involvement in the crypto market, including collaborating with regulators to promote wider adoption of digital assets in the U.S.

The inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump marked a shift towards a more favorable regulatory environment, which has encouraged greater participation from traditional financial institutions in the crypto ecosystem.

Unlike the previous administration, President Trump’s government has taken a more relaxed approach to cryptocurrency, including halting the lawsuit against the crypto exchange Coinbase and ceasing the investigation into PayPal’s stablecoin.

Recently, Eric Trump announced at Token2049 Dubai that MGX, a UAE-based investment firm, will use World Liberty Financial’s USD1 stablecoin to finalize its $2 billion commitment to Binance. This marks a significant step in the growing involvement of Trump-linked financial entities in the crypto space.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.