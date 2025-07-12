ProShares XRP ETF on July 18: Will XRP Explode Next Week?

Key Notes

ProShares' XRP ETF launches July 18, potentially opening the floodgates for institutional investment.

Whale wallets holding over 1M XRP hit an all-time high, signaling massive accumulation.

Technical indicators show strong bullish momentum, though XRP is currently overbought.

XRP is once again in the crypto spotlight amid the upcoming launch of the ProShares XRP ETF and mounting on-chain evidence of bullish whale activity.

With the XRP ETF set to go live on July 18, coinciding with the kickoff of Crypto Week in Washington D.C. where US lawmakers where lawmakers will debate the Clarity Act and Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act.

JUST IN: ProShares XRP ETF set to begin trading July 18, 2025.✅ Documented.📝💨 pic.twitter.com/7sUmG8i2oy — SMQKE (@SMQKEDQG) July 11, 2025

ETF Could Supercharge XRP Momentum

The official ProShares XRP ETF listing on the DTCC platform has already got XRP enthusiasts buzzing and possibly thinking about the best crypto to buy. The fund is set to go live on July 18 following a Rule 485(b)(1)(iii) amendment.

Market analysts suggest this ETF could flood XRP markets with fresh liquidity, increase confidence in XRP’s regulatory standing, and potentially ignite a sharp price rally. Meanwhile, Tuttle Capital and Volatility Shares are also preparing their own leveraged XRP ETFs.

Smart Money Is Accumulating

According to data from Santiment, wallets holding over 1 million XRP tokens have hit an all-time high of 2,743, with whale addresses now controlling a staggering 47.32 billion tokens.

The surge in large-wallet accumulation coincides with XRP’s 26% price rally over the past week and a 8% spike in just the last 24 hours, as per CoinMarketCap data.

In total, $30 million in XRP short positions were liquidated as the token surged to a daily high of $2.96, indicating that the bulls are overpowering the bears heading into the ETF launch.

XRP Price Analysis: Overheated but Still Climbing

As per the XRP daily chart, the RSI is at 80.05, well into overbought territory. Historically, this signals that a correction may be due. However, in strong uptrends, the RSI can remain overbought for extended periods.

On the other hand, the MACD has strong bullish momentum with the MACD line far above the signal line and increasing histogram bars. Also, the BoP is holding strong at 0.38, confirming that bulls are in control and driving price action.

Meanwhile, XRP is riding the upper band at $2.793, well above the 20-day SMA at $2.2919. The volatility expansion hints at a parabolic move in progress, though the deviation from the median could lead to a pullback or consolidation soon.

XRP could test the psychological $3 level and potentially break out toward $3.20–$3.50 in the short term if the bullish momentum prevails.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.