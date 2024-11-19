Morpheus Launches on Mainnet, Eyes New Era of Decentralized AI

Morpheus has now joined other decentralized AI networks in the growing movement to create an open and equitable AI ecosystem.

Key Notes

Morpheus has been launchef on mainnet.

It empowers users with personal AIs, enhancing Web3 connectivity and autonomy.

Decentralized artificial intelligence (AI) project Morpheus has begun its journey as one of the pioneering firms to help break free from centralized AI control. This follows after a recent announcement via X (formerly Twitter), where the team claimed that the project has officially launched on mainnet.

This means that Morpheus has now joined other decentralized AI networks in the growing movement to create an open and equitable AI ecosystem that is not under the control of tech giants. Like others, Morpheus is also making it a point of duty to tackle the various issues that arise with the use of AI. These include centralization, censorship, and even monopolistic control of AI data.

It is generally believed that, presently, the tech giants wield massive control over AI data. Therefore, Morpheus, alongside similar decentralized AI projects like Bittensor, dAIOS, and Boltzmann Network, are putting up a fight. To this end, they have joined the Decentralized AI Society, an organization dedicated to challenging the dominance of these big tech companies, particularly as it concerns the AI industry.

Sharing a common vision of a purely decentralized AI future, Morpheus and others are hoping to use blockchain technology to democratize access to AI tools and data. That is, with the ultimate goal of empowering users and promoting transparency.

The Technology behind Morpheus

Morpheus was built on the Lumerin protocol, so it operates on the Arbitrum blockchain, a layer 2 solution on Ethereum and arguably the largest smart contract platform.

With such an impressive technical background, it’s only understandable how it is that Morpheus comes ready to provide scalable and efficient decentralized services. That is, while still maintaining security and compatibility with existing blockchain infrastructure.

Meanwhile, it might be worth noting that Morpheus already underwent serious testing before going live on the mainnet. In July, the project went live on a public testnet. During this period, the team perfected all of the project’s functionalities, including personal AIs or “smart agents”.

According to Morpheus, these agents are there to serve users just as personal computers and search engines have done over the years. Among other things, agents are designed to execute smart contracts, connect with users’ Web3 wallets, and interact seamlessly with decentralized applications (DApps).

A Decentralized Future for AI

Without a doubt, the decentralized AI movement is gaining serious momentum at the moment. However, it might be worth noting that this is in response to the growing concerns about privacy, bias, and undue power and control in traditional AI systems.

For these reasons, projects like Morpheus are leading the way to use blockchain technology to create a more inclusive digital space.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.