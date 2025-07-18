Key Notes

Dogecoin climbs 11% with trading volume reaching $5.75B.

Gigachad gains 22%, aiming for the $0.025 resistance mark.

Bit Origin secures $500M to build a dedicated Dogecoin treasury.

Dogecoin is once again leading the meme coin rally, rising another 11% to $0.2389, with daily trading volume climbing 64% to over $5.74 billion.

Gigachad, which has been recently in the limelight, has also joined the party with 22% upside in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Leads the Meme Coin Rally

Dogecoin, the largest meme coin by market cap, is once again showing strong momentum with an 11% gain today, reaching $0.24. Daily trading volume has increased to $5.75 billion, reflecting bullish sentiment among traders.

DOGE is already up by more than 20% over the past week amid a sustained rally. Coinglass data shows that the DOGE futures open interest has gone up by 26% to more than $4.02 billion.

Popular crypto analyst Trader Tardigrade the Dogecoin price is forming the setup for a major parabolic rally ahead.

According to crypto analyst Trader Tardigrade, Dogecoin has printed its third-ever Bullish Engulfing Candle on the monthly chart. This has usually been followed by a massive upside in the coming weeks.

#Dogecoin has formed the third Bullish Engulfing Candle pattern on the monthly chart 🔥

See what happened when this pattern appeared for the third time in history.$Doge/M1 pic.twitter.com/O3Aae4Xqp9 — Trader Tardigrade (@TATrader_Alan) July 18, 2025

Tardigrade pointed out that previous occurrences of this formation preceded strong upward moves for DOGE. This breakout might trigger a broader meme coin sector rally.

Meanwhile, Singapore-based mining firm Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) has raised $500 million to establish a dedicated Dogecoin treasury. The company stated that the funding is part of a broader “multi-phase DOGE monetization strategy” aimed at bolstering long-term network activity and supporting a bullish outlook for Dogecoin’s future.

Gigachad (GIGA) Joins the Party With 22% Gains

The Solana meme coin Gigachad (GIGA) has recently gained attention in the crypto community with a 22% bullish candle formation. Daily trading volume for GIGA rose 15% to over $19 million.

Altcoin GIGA is gaining upward momentum, with its price now targeting the key resistance level at $0.025. The recent surge suggests growing short-term bullish potential.

Investor inflows remain strong, supported by a rising Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) indicator approaching the zero line, signaling that inflows are outweighing outflows.

If the trend holds, GIGA could continue its rally and potentially reach $0.029, its highest level in the past month.

TOKEN6900 Presale Gains Momentum in Meme Coin Sector

TOKEN6900 is turning heads as the next wild card in the meme coin scene, fueled by pure internet chaos and zero corporate fluff.

Forget roadmaps and pitch decks. This presale runs on pure internet energy fueled by delusion, irony, and the unstoppable force of online culture. With ETH ETH $3 608 24h volatility: 7.6% Market cap: $435.44 B Vol. 24h: $59.70 B , USDT, CZ Coin, and card support, jumping in is effortless.

Holders get self-custody, high-yield staking, and front-row seats to the most unhinged meme movement of the year. Get in now, or watch the madness from the sidelines.

