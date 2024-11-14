NikolAI (NIKO) Meme Coin Reaches $100M Market Cap in Just 11 Days

A significant catalyst for this growth has been the launch of Cabal Arena by TON Memelandia, which has generated a collective market capitalization of $35 million.

Key Notes

NikolAI (NIKO) meme coin surged to a $100 million market cap within 11 days; current cap is $130 million.

NIKO's trading volume topped 40 million, with a 170% gain in the last 24 hours.

DWF Labs holds 1% of $NIKO's supply, purchasing 10 million tokens for $495k to boost market liquidity.

The recent meteoric rise of NikolAI NIKO $0.16 24h volatility: 7.1% Market cap: $162.35 M Vol. 24h: $35.77 M meme coin launched on the TONPump memepad, has captivated the cryptocurrency community. In just 11 days from its debut, this meme coin achieved a staggering $100 million market capitalization, with a current market capitalization standing at 130 million, according to CoinMarketCap.

BREAKING: One of the best-performing memecoin projects in the Cabal Arena has reached a $100M marketcap! 💎@NikolAIToncoin was already featured as a top-performer last week. It’s one of the first coins to be originally launched on TONPump by @hotdao_



$100 Million marketcap in… https://t.co/2EQFtF2pIv — TON Memelandia (@TONmemelandia) November 13, 2024

At the heart of NikolAI’s rapid ascent lies a unique fusion of digital culture and community engagement. The project draws inspiration from the character “Nikolai”, creating an ecosystem where cryptocurrency enthusiasts can participate in exclusive events and interactive social activities, fostering a strong sense of community ownership.

TON Meme Coin Sector Shows Record-Breaking Activity

The broader TON blockchain has witnessed unprecedented activity levels, particularly within its meme coin sector. A significant catalyst for this growth has been the launch of Cabal Arena by TON Memelandia. On this four-week competitive battlefield, meme coin producers and traders, known as Cabals, battle it out for significant rewards.

The Cabal Arena battlefield has generated a collective market capitalization of $35 million across various meme tokens in a matter of days. Seven strategic Cabals are leading this expansion, including TON Pump by Hot Protocol and BigPump.

It’s time to unveil the initial results of the Cabal Arena of @TONmemelandia and a $10,500 giveaway! 💎



During the first days of the battle, 8 emerging gems with a total peak market cap of $35 million have been launched by 7 mysterious Cabals on:



🔹TON Pump by @hotdao_,… pic.twitter.com/7aqrHFuvMQ — TON 💎 (@ton_blockchain) November 7, 2024

Amid these notable developments on the TON blockchain, NIKO’s trading activity has experienced considerable volatility, with recent data showing a trading volume exceeding 40 million. Currently priced at $0.13, the token saw a sharp surge on November 13, reaching its all-time high of $0.04554. The token still stands with a 170% gain in the last 24 hours frame.

Accessibility to trading has greatly contributed to NIKO’s rapid rise, with major exchanges such as Gate.io offering the NIKO/USDT trading pair, which has seen impressive trading volumes. Other platforms like MEXC and STON.fi (V2) also provides investors with diverse options for acquiring and trading the token.

DWF Labs Holds 1% of $NIKO’s Total Circulating Supply

DWF Labs recently purchased 10 million $NIKO tokens, equivalent to $495k, accounting for 1% of $NIKO’s total circulating supply. This acquisition underscores DWF Labs’ ongoing commitment to enhancing liquidity and stability within cryptocurrency markets.

According to Lookonchain, DWF Labs acquired $NIKO tokens to boost market-making processes, highlighting the importance of market makers in providing liquidity. The addition of $NIKO to DWF Labs’ asset base marks a strategic move to support the token’s market presence.

DWF Labs’ recent activity mirrors its earlier acquisition of 111.94 billion $X tokens, worth $35.6 million, showcasing its significant resources. This trend emphasizes the increasing role of institutional firms and market makers in backing small, illiquid tokens, thereby improving trading experiences for common traders.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.