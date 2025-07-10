Litecoin Price Correlation Ratio to BTC Hits 88%: What to Expect if Bitcoin Crosses $120K

Key Notes

Litecoin demonstrates the highest Bitcoin correlation among major altcoins at 0.88, surpassing Ethereum and Chainlink ratios.

LTC approaches critical $93.50 resistance where the 150-day moving average creates a key technical barrier for further gains.

Technical indicators show bullish momentum with three consecutive green candles and 9.36% gains over 72 hours.

Litecoin LTC $94.45 24h volatility: 3.9% Market cap: $7.19 B Vol. 24h: $607.12 M price surged to $92.87 on Thursday as Bitcoin rallied to new all-time highs above $113,000. The move follows US President Donald Trump’s latest posts on Truth Social calling for Fed rate cuts. On-chain data shows that Litecoin’s rise to a 40-day peak could be directly linked to the BTC milestone breakout.

According to IntoTheBlock’s 30-day rolling correlation data, Litecoin now holds the highest price correlation ratio to Bitcoin BTC $115 761 24h volatility: 3.9% Market cap: $2.30 T Vol. 24h: $55.82 B among major altcoins at 0.88. In comparison, Chainlink LINK $15.20 24h volatility: 6.5% Market cap: $10.31 B Vol. 24h: $582.72 M holds a 0.78 coefficient, and Ethereum ETH $2 943 24h volatility: 6.0% Market cap: $355.24 B Vol. 24h: $38.77 B sits at 0.72 to make up the top three.

This indicates that Litecoin has mirrored 88% of Bitcoin’s price movements over the last month. If BTC price extends its rally toward $120,000, this would theoretically place LTC price around $100, provided the correlation ratio and sentiment remains intact.

LTC Eyes $100 Target as Price Tests Key $93.50 Resistance

From a technical perspective, Litecoin price is nearing a key resistance cluster around $93.50, where the 150-day simple moving average (SMA) sits. A successful breakout above this level could open the door toward the psychological $100 barrier.

As seen below, LTC price closed three consecutive green candles, posting a 9.36% gain over the last 72 hours. The MACD indicator flipped bullish with the MACD line crossing above both the signal and baseline.

More so, daily volume reached 1.38 million LTC, confirming strong momentum behind the breakout. However, failure to break the 150-SMA could lead to a brief pullback.

The 50-SMA at $88.15 and 100-SMA at $87.14 offer layered support for short-term buyers. If Bitcoin consolidates below $113,000, Litecoin could attract buyers, potentially driving prices towards the $100 psychological target, aligning with LTC’s highs from April 2025.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.