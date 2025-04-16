DWF Labs Expands into US, Reveals $25M Investment in World Liberty Financial (WLFI) Tokens

Key Notes

DWF Labs, a cryptocurrency trading platform, has disclosed that its structured development plan includes expanding its activities to the United States. As part of its tactical expansion, the Web3 investment firm has opened a new office in New York. Apart from that, it announced investing $25 million in governance tokens of the World Liberty Financial (WLFI) platform, inspired and backed by US President Donald Trump.

DWF Labs’ Plans

With its expansion to the US, DWF intends to collaborate with brick-and-mortar financial institutions to improve blockchain solutions and the strength of its local workforce. The physical presence means that the Web3 investor can effectively engage with policymakers and partner with American educational institutions to improve the growth of their blockchain knowledge base.

In line with its expansion plans in the US, DWF intends to fuel market activity through liquidity and adoption of leading blockchain projects such as DeFi protocols and stablecoins.

Andrei Grachev, Managing Partner of DWF Labs, disclosed:

“The US is the world’s largest single market for digital asset innovation. Our physical presence reflects our confidence in America’s role as the next growth region for institutional crypto adoption. Moreover, the USD1 stablecoin and forthcoming global DeFi solutions align with our broader mission to improve financial services.”

DWF and Its Commitment to USD1

The decision to purchase the WLFI tokens highlights DWF Labs’ commitment to engage in WLFI’s governance and projects, including the USD1 stablecoin. USD1 is backed by USD, US Treasury bills, and equivalents. As part of this partnership, DWF is set to inject liquidity into the stablecoin while promoting the benefits of the decentralised financial ecosystem.

Zak Folkman, the co-founder of World Liberty Financial, stated that crypto will revolutionize global finance, and stablecoins like USD1 will play a crucial role in this process. The partnership with DWF Labs could contribute to this goal.

