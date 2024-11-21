Key Notes

OORT, a leader in decentralized AI technology, has secured a major three-year contract extension with Githon Technology, previously known as Lenovo Image. This renewal follows the success of OORT’s AI solution, which led to a 40% drop in customer support expenses and an impressive 95% customer satisfaction rating. These results emphasize AI’s expanding influence in reshaping business operations, particularly in the printing industry, where Githon plays a key role.

Githon Technology, a prominent provider of diverse printing solutions, emerged from Lenovo’s Printing Division in China. Serving a wide range of global industries, Githon offers cutting-edge printing services. The achievements of OORT’s AI solutions at Githon not only demonstrate the success of a customized approach but also illustrate a larger shift toward AI-driven strategies for boosting efficiency and enhancing customer experiences.

AI’s Growing Impact on Business Operations

OORT’s achievements at Githon align with findings from a recent EY report, which showed that 34% of senior business leaders actively monitor the effects of AI projects. AI’s influence on operational optimization, workforce productivity, and customer experience has moved beyond theoretical discussions. The report highlights that 77% of organizations have observed gains in operational efficiency through AI, 74% have seen a rise in workforce productivity, and 72% have noticed better customer satisfaction.

OORT AI’s impact at Githon has surpassed these industry averages, establishing it as a prominent example of AI-driven operational transformation. The collaboration emphasizes the increasing value of decentralized AI, positioning OORT as a leader in providing scalable, effective AI solutions tailored to the specific needs of large-scale enterprises.

“The collaboration with Githon is a pivotal milestone for OORT. This success speaks to the effectiveness of our decentralized AI approach, and we’re excited to extend this proven solution to other enterprises. Githon’s decision to renew the contract validates our commitment to delivering impactful, scalable AI solutions tailored to the needs of major organizations,” said Dr. Max Li, founder and CEO of OORT.

OORT Expands Client Base with Major Contracts

As OORT continues to gain traction in the AI industry, it’s clear that the company’s solution is resonating with other large enterprises. Alongside the three-year extension with Githon, OORT is preparing to onboard eight additional major clients in the coming months. These companies represent a diverse mix of industries, underscoring the versatility of OORT’s platform and the growing demand for decentralized AI solutions.

The demand for OORT’s AI-powered platform reflects the company’s ability to drive significant business outcomes. OORT is positioning itself at the forefront of the next wave of AI-driven operational excellence by delivering innovative solutions that focus on privacy, security, and scalability. With several large contracts in the pipeline, the company is poised to lead the way in reshaping how businesses approach artificial intelligence in the years to come.

