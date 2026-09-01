Toobit Marks the Halfway Point of TIFT 2026 Tournament

This content is provided by a sponsor

Toobit has reached the midpoint of the Toobit International Futures Tournament 2026 (TIFT 2026), with 33,000 registered traders. now competing across its team and solo championships.

The tournament runs through September 9, 2026, with a total prize pool of 3,000,000 USDT. As the competition enters its second half, the team and solo leaderboards are taking shape while participants continue competing for position.

Participants can still register through the official TIFT 2026 campaign page, where they can select a team, join activities, and track their progress throughout the tournament.

Disclosure: This article was produced in partnership with Toobit. The content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial or investment advice.

Team Competition Picks Up Pace

The team championship offers up to 1,500,000 USDT, with the prize pool scaling based on total community futures trading volume.

So far, more than 16,000 traders have joined the six TIFT 2026 teams, with Turbo Titans, Volatility Raiders, and Leverage Legends currently leading the standings.

At the midpoint, the team championship prize pool has reached 150,000 USDT, with further rewards available as community trading volume increases.

The top 10 performers in each team share 30% of their team’s prize, while the remaining 70% is distributed among eligible members who reach at least 30,000 USDT in futures trading volume.

Solo Leaderboard Heats Up

The solo championship is also entering a more competitive stage, with 26,500 participants currently competing for a place among the top 300.

Up to 600,000 USDT is available through the solo competition, with the prize pool increasing in tandem with total community futures trading volume. At the halfway point, 100,000 USDT has been unlocked.

Participants must reach at least 30,000 USDT in futures trading volume and maintain at least 50 USDT in their account to qualify for rewards.

More Rewards Remain on the Track

Outside the main championships, participants can continue completing Race to Victory activities across trading, deposits, copy trading, Event Contracts, Earn products, trading bots, and referrals for a share of 840,000 USDT in rewards.

TIFT 2026 also includes Rev Up the Hype, with 10,000 USDT allocated to social challenges for participants who share campaign content or create original memes, posters, and short videos.

With the second half now underway, there is still time for new participants to enter the competition and for existing racers to move up the rankings before the tournament closes on September 9, 2026, at 10:00 UTC.

Full eligibility requirements, reward structures, activity rules, and terms and conditions are available on the official TIFT 2026 announcement page.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides zero-fee spot trading, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.