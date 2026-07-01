Clarity ACT News: Jefferies analysts led by Andrew Moss published a report on June 30, 2026, warning that the CLARITY Act, the proposed U.S. crypto market structure bill that would draw jurisdictional lines between the SEC and the CFTC over digital assets, faces a compressed and increasingly uncertain path to Senate passage, with Polymarket odds for end-of-2026 enactment sitting at 48%, down from 70% in mid-May, and roughly 20 legislative days remaining before the August recess.

JUST IN: Investment bank Jefferies warns crypto markets could face volatility as the CLARITY Act's Senate path narrows, with @Polymarket odds of passage by year-end falling from 70% to 48%. pic.twitter.com/WrI6iNauhV — CoinDesk (@CoinDesk) June 30, 2026

This is not simply a scheduling problem. It is a structural inflection point for institutional adoption of crypto infrastructure: the difference between a durable statutory framework and a patchwork of agency guidance that any future administration can reverse.

CLARITY Act News: How the Senate Timeline Became the Central Risk

The bill cleared the House on July 17, 2025, in a 294–134 vote and passed the Senate Banking Committee on May 14, 2026, in a bipartisan 15–9 vote before being placed on the Senate floor calendar June 1, 2026.

Full Senate passage requires 60 votes, meaning at least seven Democratic crossovers, a threshold complicated by unresolved disputes over ethics provisions, illicit finance language, and, most persistently, whether stablecoin issuers can pay yield on dollar-pegged tokens. Those sticking points have already stalled floor scheduling once, and the legislative calendar offers little margin for a second delay.

Moss and his team stated that failure to advance before August could push the bill to 2027 or beyond if Democrats recapture the Senate in November’s midterms. JPMorgan issued a parallel warning earlier in June, characterizing the congressional calendar as tightening and the stablecoin yield debate as unresolved. Galaxy Research has trimmed its own probability estimate to roughly 50–55%.

Passage vs. Delay: What the Regulatory Framework Unlocks, or Forfeits

According to Jefferies, passage would give banks, asset managers, and exchanges the explicit statutory authority they need to scale tokenization services, custody arrangements, staking, and lending products, an authorization that current SEC, CFTC, and OCC guidance approximates but does not replicate.

The bill’s decentralization test, which determines when a network token transitions from a security under SEC jurisdiction to a commodity under CFTC oversight, is the legal architecture that ETF lawyers have argued is necessary to extend spot crypto ETF approvals beyond bitcoin and ether to large-cap tokens including SOL and AVAX. BlackRock’s recent expansion of bitcoin-linked ETF structures illustrates how quickly product development moves once a regulatory lane is established.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce on the Clarity Act: "I'm still optimistic it will get done this summer." "I expect that we'll see it pass soon." 🚀 pic.twitter.com/DwiZcJwy2a — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) July 1, 2026

Jefferies also identified the bill as a prerequisite for reviving the crypto IPO pipeline. The CLARITY Act would create a bespoke disclosure regime for ancillary asset originators, lighter than full securities registration, enabling compliant token fundraising and secondary trading on CFTC-registered digital commodity exchanges once decentralization thresholds are met. Without it, prospective issuers remain exposed to case-by-case SEC scrutiny.

In the delay scenario, regulated financial institutions would remain reliant on reversible agency actions. Jefferies characterized that dynamic as a drag on blockchain initiatives as compliance teams reassess legal risk under an enforcement-driven rather than statute-based regime, precisely the pattern that has governed U.S. crypto market structure since roughly 2020, per JPMorgan’s framing.

Equities in Focus: Circle, Coinbase, and Bullish Flagged for Volatility

Jefferies expects the legislative process itself to drive volatility in crypto-linked equities, naming Circle (CRCL), Coinbase (COIN), and CoinDesk parent Bullish (BLSH) as the primary listed names in focus.

For Circle specifically, the bank described mixed implications: the current bill would close the loophole that allows third parties such as Coinbase to offer rewards on USDC holdings, potentially constraining USDC growth in the near term, while a delay gives Circle additional runway to diversify revenue and expand its payments network.

Longer-term, Jefferies characterized intensifying competition from bank-issued stablecoins as Circle’s more significant structural risk, one that legislation neither creates nor resolves.

We suspect the market has not fully priced the asymmetry between those two scenarios, given that prediction market odds now sit at near-coin-flip territory while equities in the sector have not repriced commensurately to reflect the base case of a prolonged regulatory vacuum. The July text release and Senate vote timeline will be the next concrete signal for whether that gap closes on the upside or the downside.

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