Trader Achieves 1,925x Return on ELIZA Token in Just 2 Hours

Despite the excitement, some signs of consolidation began to appear as the price showed signs of sell pressure.

Key Notes

Cryptocurrency trader turns $1,900 into $3.67 million in two hours through ELIZA token on Solana blockchain.

ELIZA's market cap rapidly escalated from $48.5 million to nearly $100 million with $273.7 million trading volume.

a16z co-founder Sean confirmed collaborative efforts and planned 10% token airdrop for existing ELIZA holders.

A cryptocurrency trader has turned a modest investment of $1,900 into a jaw-dropping $3.67 million in just two hours, capitalizing on the meteoric rise of ELIZA, a meme-inspired token built on the Solana blockchain. This trader’s rapid success has ignited both admiration and skepticism in the crypto community.

On November 19, 2024, reports revealed that the trader began their journey by purchasing 89.19 million ELIZA tokens using 7.84 SOL, equivalent to $1,900, on the decentralized exchange Raydium. As the price of ELIZA surged, the trader sold off 49.49 million tokens for 7,091 SOL, securing an impressive $1.72 million.

Remarkably, the trader still holds on to 39.7 million ELIZA tokens, now worth around $1.95 million. When combined with the realized gains, the total profit reached a staggering $3.67 million, marking a 1,925x return on the original investment.

ELIZA Token Explodes to $100M Market Cap

ELIZA’s price surge has been nothing short of spectacular. In just a few days, the token’s market cap exploded to $48.5 million, with liquidity standing at $1.6 million. In the span of 24 hours, trading volume soared to $273.7 million, a clear indication of the fervor surrounding the coin. At its peak, ELIZA’s market capitalization skyrocketed to nearly $60 million before briefly touching $100 million.

Shaw, the partner at ai16z, stated that another team initiated the launch of the Eliza project ahead of schedule by leveraging the vvaifu.fun platform and supporting the Eliza liquidity pool. However, both teams decided to work together, and a16z pledged to distribute 10% of the tokens to existing holders through an airdrop.

Despite the excitement, some signs of consolidation began to appear as the price showed signs of sell pressure. Even the trader who made this incredible profit continues to sell, signaling that the rally may be drawing more attention but also carrying inherent risks for those looking to join late.

Such speculation is not uncommon in the world of meme coins, where prices are often driven by hype and rapid speculation rather than any inherent value. However, this success also highlights the high-risk, high-reward nature of the market. For many traders, especially those entering late, the price volatility can lead to sharp declines as early investors cash out.

The Role of ai16z and Future Prospects

The rise of ELIZA is linked to the broader ai16z ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that leverages AI for investment decisions. Shaw, one of the founders, initially claimed that the creation of ELIZA was not part of a grand plan but was instead a community-driven initiative. However, as the project gained momentum, Shaw suggested that the success of ELIZA had inspired him to claim ownership of the token’s future.

Meanwhile, on November 18, 2024, executives from the venture firm a16z acknowledged the project’s success in a post on X, signaling a potential collaboration between the two entities. This revelation has led to further excitement within the community, as many anticipate that the collaboration could drive even more growth for ELIZA and the broader ai16z ecosystem.

However, not all reactions have been positive. Many in the community raised concerns about the lack of transparency surrounding ELIZA’s initial distribution, with some claiming that early participants had an unfair advantage. As the project continues to evolve, it remains to be seen whether ELIZA can sustain its momentum or become a cautionary tale for late investors.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.