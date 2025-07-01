USELESS Token Soars 2,000% in June as Bonk Guy Shills New Memecoin to $200M Market Cap

Key Notes

Bonk Guy's June 9 endorsement triggered USELESS token's meteoric rise from $10M to $217M peak valuation within weeks.

The memecoin operates without roadmap or team disclosure, emphasizing pure speculation over fundamental value propositions.

Major exchange listings remain absent despite $200M market cap, creating potential catalyst for further price appreciation.

USELESS token, a newly-launched Solana-hosted memecoin has exploded by 2,000% in June 2025, fueled by viral posts and a bold prediction from Solana influencer Bonk Guy.

Bonk Guy’s Viral Call Drives $USELESS to 2000% Gains

On June 9, crypto personality Unipcs (widely known as Bonk Guy) posted a now-viral tweet shilling $USELESS as the next big low-cap play.

At the time, the Solana-hosted memecoin traded near a $10 million market cap. Less than a month later, it had surged to over $200 million. The Coingecko chart below shows how the token rose to a peak valuation of $217 million, trading at $0.22 before correcting towards $0.18 at press time on Monday, July 1.

This twenty-fold USELESS token price rally was fueled almost entirely by community momentum and one high-profile endorsement. “GOD WILLING,” Bonk Guy wrote, as he forecast a multi-billion dollar future for the project. The market has since delivered on the “hundreds of millions” part of that prophecy.

the quoted tweet was posted on June 9#USELESS coin was trading around $10 million market cap then it is trading above $200 million now the 'hundreds of millions' part has played out, so far so good the 'billions' part will play out in due time too GOD WILLING https://t.co/kmnsbrK7KY pic.twitter.com/6zNPTszOH2 — Unipcs (aka 'Bonk Guy') 🎒 (@theunipcs) June 30, 2025

USELESS is a product of LetsBonk, a memecoin launchpad and cultural play competing directly with Pump.fun.

Unlike traditional DeFi projects, USELESS has no roadmap, no team doxxing, and zero fundamentals, emphasising the growing trend of speculative demand and narrative-driven trading within the Solana meme ecosystem.

$USELESS Token Remains Unlisted on Top Exchanges

Despite the twenty-fold surge to a $200 million valuation within the past months, $USELESS remains unlisted on major centralized exchanges (CEXs) like Binance and Coinbase. Currently the token trading exclusively on-chain via Solana DEXs including Raydium, Orca and Meteora.

That CEX listing gap is now driving fresh speculation. “USELESS can be the start of something great but needs way more CEX listings,” one trader noted.

memecoins haven't really broke the chain since $TRUMP, #USELESS can be the start of something great but needs way more CEX listings — flights.eth👾 (@crypt0flights) July 1, 2025

If the team follows the trend seen in top tokens like BONK, which waited until peak virality before exchange listings, USELESS could be primed for further upside in the coming weeks and months. However, there’s a risk the token’s parabolic rally could reverse just as quickly, particularly if Bonk Guy’s attention shifts elsewhere or if retail enthusiasm wanes.

