Powell Backs Stablecoin Regulation as Circle Pursues US Bank Charter After $18B IPO

Key Notes

Powell described stablecoins as positive financial innovation requiring clear regulatory oversight and integration rules.

Circle's trust charter application would enable direct USDC reserve management and tokenized asset custody services.

Legislative momentum builds with GENIUS Act potentially arriving mid-July to link stablecoins with Treasury securities.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stated on July 1 that the United States is “well on the way” to developing a regulatory framework for stablecoins, calling the asset class a “positive step” for the financial system. He emphasized the need for clear, consistent rules governing dollar-pegged tokens, noting that policymakers are actively advancing the framework to support stablecoin integration into mainstream finance.

🚨 Breaking: Fed Chair Jerome Powell calls crypto stablecoins a "positive step" for the future of digital finance! 💰📈 He confirms that a framework for regulation is already in the works. 🔧#Crypto #Stablecoins #JeromePowell #Finance #Blockchain pic.twitter.com/wqFsDKGkO8 — Crypto News Hunters 🎯 (@CryptoNewsHntrs) July 1, 2025

Although Powell did not provide a concrete timeline or reference a specific legislative mechanism, his comments reflect growing consensus in Washington around the importance of stablecoin oversight. The remarks come amid heightened activity from regulators and lawmakers seeking to balance innovation with consumer protection as stablecoins gain adoption across trading, payments, and decentralized finance ecosystems.

These developments align closely with ongoing legislative efforts—most notably the GENIUS Act, and signal a unified push from both the Federal Reserve and the US Treasury to bring stability and clarity to the sector.

In line with Powell’s remarks, the US government is working on a broader digital asset framework focused on reserve protection and financial system integration. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Bloomberg this week that stablecoin legislation under the GENIUS Act could arrive by mid-July, aiming to link stablecoins more directly to US Treasury securities.

Circle Applies for National Trust Charter After IPO

Adding weight to the policy push, stablecoin issuer Circle has formally applied for a US national trust bank license, according to Reuters. The move follows its $18 billion IPO and would allow Circle to directly manage USDC reserves and custody tokenized financial assets.

If approved, Circle’s new entity —First National Digital Currency Bank, N.A.— would become only the second crypto company with such a charter after Anchorage Digital. While the license excludes traditional banking services like deposits or loans, it would enable Circle to offer custody solutions for tokenized stocks, bonds, and stablecoin reserves.

Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire framed the move as a continuation of Circle’s commitment to transparency and compliance. The move is seen as a step toward building regulatory trust and could make it easier for traditional financial institutions to engage with stablecoins.

Today, we announced an important and significant milestone in our journey towards building the internet financial system with our official OCC National Trust Bank charter application for First National Digital Currency Bank, N.A.

https://t.co/Zx4bWGy388 — Jeremy Allaire – jda.eth / jdallaire.sol (@jerallaire) June 30, 2025

With the House of Representatives expected to pass stablecoin legislation this summer and President Trump likely to sign it into law, stablecoin regulation could soon become a reality.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.