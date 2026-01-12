World Liberty Finance Launches WLFI Markets Crypto Lending Platform

Key Notes

The platform marks World Liberty's transition from token development to consumer-facing DeFi services and applications.

USD1 stablecoin's market cap exploded from $128 million to over $3.37 billion within a single year of operations.

World Liberty applied for national banking charter while planning mobile app and third-party integrations over 18 months.

World Liberty Finance has launched WLFI Markets, a crypto borrowing and lending service powered by the decentralized Dolomite protocol.

The new service allows users to lend and borrow in USD1, World Liberty’s dollar-backed stablecoin with support for additional collateral assets including WLFI, ETH ETH $3 092 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $373.57 B Vol. 24h: $22.23 B , USDC, USDT, and cbBTC.

According to a press release, WLFI Markets lending services are active via web application as of Jan. 12 with additional support, including a mobile app and additional features expected to roll out over the next 18 months.

WLFI Pivots to Consumer-facing Application Services

The launch of WLFI Markets signals World Liberty’s first foray into user-facing applications. The firm’s prior focus, since it was launched by a group led by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. in 2024, has been the development and issuance of its USD1 dollar-backed stablecoin and WLFI utility token.

With Markets, World Liberty is poised to take advantage of the firm’s successful entry into the stablecoin arena. As Coinspeaker reported on Jan. 8, 2026, USD1’s market capitalization has surged from $128 million to more than $3.37 billion in the past year.

According to a post on X.com from World Liberty Financial, WLFI Markets is intended to be a unified WLFI interface to a range of products and services that will expand over time with more third party application, network, and product integrations planned.

World Liberty Markets is now live, built to give users access to transparent, high-performance liquidity markets provided by @dolomite_io. You can earn on supplied assets or borrow against your portfolio with fast, flexible liquidity. WLFI Markets is designed to make these tools… — WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) January 12, 2026

The firm also applied for a national banking charter on Jan. 7, reportedly having submitted its application to the Office of the Comptroller (OCC) to establish the World Liberty Trust Company (WLTC).

WLFI token’s price shot up from $0.1659 to $0.1704 as news of the WLFI Market launch broke before settling back to $0.1680 as the trading day began in US timezones. As of the time of this article’s publication, WLFI is down 0.43% over the past 24 hours.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.