In the latest XRP News, Gemini has enabled XRP deposits and withdrawals through the XRP Ledger for customers in Singapore on Aug. 25, extending the exchange’s local XRP offering beyond buying, selling, and custody.

Gemini co-founder and CEO Tyler Winklevoss announced the rollout in a post on X, and eligible users can now move XRP between Gemini accounts and external XRPL addresses rather than relying solely on internal exchange transactions.

Big news for the Ripple Army in Asia. @Gemini users in Singapore 🇸🇬 can now deposit and withdraw XRP over the XRPL network. — Tyler Winklevoss (@tyler) August 24, 2026

The addition expands Gemini’s Singapore XRP offering from trading and custody to blockchain transfers. It also follows Gemini’s regulatory work in Singapore and Ripple’s separate expansion of regulated payment activities in the country.

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XRP News: What Changed for XRP Ledger Transfers in Singapore

The new functionality allows Singapore-based users to deposit XRP from self-custody wallets or other supported platforms, and to withdraw XRP directly to compatible addresses on the XRP Ledger.

Gemini did not announce new XRP trading pairs, fee changes, or minimum transfer amounts alongside the rollout, meaning the immediate change concerns settlement and wallet connectivity rather than trading access.

🚨NEW: Gemini OFFICIALLY Opens DIRECT XRP Ledger Deposits & Withdrawals in Singapore 🤯🇸🇬🔥 👉 Singapore users can now move $XRP directly through the XRPL network — expanding direct XRP Ledger access in one of Asia’s major crypto markets. 👀 BILLIONS ARE COMING TO XRPL… https://t.co/lSpJ5zracU pic.twitter.com/nFbkZHJItp — Diana (@InvestWithD) August 24, 2026

Gemini’s support documentation specifies that deposits require both the displayed X-Address and XRP destination tag, since the exchange uses a shared address structure. Withdrawals to other shared custodial wallets generally require the recipient’s destination tag, while transfers to a private, non-custodial XRPL wallet make the tag optional.

Customers should verify the destination network and any required tag before submitting a transfer, since sending XRP through an unsupported network or omitting a required tag can result in lost funds.

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Singapore’s Role in Gemini’s Narrower Footprint

Gemini Digital Payments Singapore received in-principle approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore for a Major Payment Institution license in October 2024, and the exchange continues working with the regulator toward final approval, according to Gemini’s Singapore-facing materials.

The process matters more now than it might have a year ago: the company consolidated its international operations around the U.S. and Singapore earlier in 2026 while exiting the United Kingdom, European Union, and Australia, a restructuring that included plans to cut as many as 200 positions globally.

The exterior entrance of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) building.

Singapore has separately allowed Ripple to expand regulated payment activities, with the Monetary Authority of Singapore approving broader payment services under Ripple’s license. The developments place Gemini’s XRP transfer rollout alongside Ripple’s institutional presence in the country.

Where This Fits Among Gemini’s Other XRP Products

The Singapore rollout follows Gemini’s news of adding XRP to its derivatives cross-collateral pool in July, alongside Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, and Gemini Dollar, and an earlier expansion enabling deposits and withdrawals of Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin over XRPL in December 2025.

Gemini also offers an XRP-denominated version of its credit card in the U.S. through a partnership with Ripple. None of these products were bundled into the Aug. 25 announcement, which Gemini has framed narrowly as a transfer-access update rather than a new settlement or trading launch.

Gemini did not publish user adoption targets or an expansion schedule for other Asian markets alongside the Singapore rollout. The next measurable signal will be whether Gemini reports higher XRP deposit, withdrawal, or trading volume out of Singapore in the weeks following the integration, a data point the exchange has not yet disclosed.

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