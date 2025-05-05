Key Notes

Digital asset inflows hit $2 billion last week, marking a third week of gains.

The largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, led with $1.84 billion, pushing its YTD inflows to $5.58 billion.

Alcoins like XRP and Solana saw renewed interest, recording $10.5 million and $6 million in inflows, respectively.

Global investment in digital asset products managed by leading firms saw a strong recovery last week, with inflows surpassing $2 billion. This will mark the third consecutive week of positive momentum. Per current market data, Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, remained the key driver. However, alternative digital assets like Solana SOL $150.7 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $78.04 B Vol. 24h: $3.80 B and Ripple Labs‘ linked coin XRP XRP $2.22 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $129.99 B Vol. 24h: $2.17 B drew notable investor attention.

Bitcoin Leads, but XRP and Solana Gain Traction

According to the latest CoinShares report, Bitcoin led the surge with $1.84 billion in fresh inflows last week. This marks the second consecutive week that Bitcoin has taken the lead. In a previous update, Coinspeaker reported that Bitcoin-linked investment products had attracted $3.18 billion.

Per the update, this recent Bitcoin BTC $96 611 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $1.92 T Vol. 24h: $29.09 B investment brought its total year-to-date inflows to $5.58 billion. The growth helped drive total Assets Under Management (AUM) across digital asset funds to $156 billion, the highest since mid-February.

However, this week’s renewed focus on altcoins, particularly XRP and Solana, stood out. As detailed, XRP saw $10.5 million in inflows, making it one of the top-performing altcoins over the week. Its year-to-date total now stands at $256 million. As of writing, the XRP price was trading at $2.14.

Solana followed with $6 million in new investments, pushing its year-to-date total to $80 million. Notably, the week before, Solana was the only major altcoin to record outflows, with $5.7 million pulled from its investment products. As the sixth-largest digital asset, Solana is currently trading at $144.78.

The largest alternative coin, Ethereum [NC] recorded its second week of gains with $149.2 million in inflows, bringing its two-week total to $336 million. Cardano and Sui also saw minor inflows of $1.2 million and $0.3 million, respectively.

On the flip side, some categories saw declines. Multi-asset products dropped by $1.9 million last week, contributing to a year-to-date outflow of $136 million. Other assets posted a significant YTD drop of $815 million, showing that investor confidence remains concentrated in more established coins.

US Leads Inflows While Some Providers Report Losses

Geographically, the United States continued to dominate inflows with $1.92 billion, followed by Germany at $47 million, Switzerland at $34 million, and Canada at $20 million. These countries underlined the broad shift in investor sentiment following earlier weeks of heavy outflows.

The surge in inflows was primarily driven by BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust in the US, which alone saw $2.57 billion enter its fund last week. This helped push its year-to-date figure to $7.1 billion, with total AUM now at $61.9 billion.

However, not all providers benefited. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF recorded an outflow of $458 million, while Fidelity Wise Origin lost $201 million. Grayscale also saw a smaller weekly decline of $31 million, though it remains heavily negative, with yearly outflows coming in at $1.41 billion.

Despite some provider setbacks, the overall sentiment is positive. With inflows topping $5.5 billion over the past three weeks, momentum has shifted clearly in favor of digital assets. The spotlight on altcoins like XRP and Solana may signal broader diversification trends as investors look beyond Bitcoin.

Coinspeaker previously reported that the chances of an XRP ETF gaining approval have increased to 85%. According to Bloomberg’s senior ETF analysts, this estimate applies to five current proposals, including those submitted by Grayscale, Bitwise, and Franklin Templeton.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.