Bhutan on Bitcoin Selling Spree as Price Hits Fresh All-Time High

Key Notes

Despite recent profit-taking, Bhutan’s sovereign wealth fund continues to hold a sizable reserve of 11,411 BTC.

Bhutan has embraced crypto as part of its national development plan, including hydro-powered Bitcoin mining.

The recent sell-off is just part of the profit-booking as BTC price hits fresh all-time highs.

Earlier today, the Royal Government of Bhutan sold a total of 99.47 Bitcoin BTC $121 325 24h volatility: 2.9% Market cap: $2.41 T Vol. 24h: $39.72 B worth $12 million, as the BTC price rallied to hit new all-time highs above $123,000.

The Himalayan Kingdom has taken advantage of the BTC rally by selling small portions of its holdings over the past four consecutive days.

Bhutan Govt. On a Strong Bitcoin Selling Spree

The Royal Government of Bhutan has significantly ramped up its Bitcoin sales, offloading 512.84 BTC worth approximately $59.47 million over the past four days.

Despite recent sales, Bhutan still holds a significant Bitcoin reserve. According to the latest data, its sovereign wealth fund retains 11,411 BTC, worth about $1.4 billion at current prices.

According to data from Arkham Intelligence, the Bhutanese government’s crypto wallet resumed activity on June 30 after two weeks of dormancy, transferring 137.24 BTC to Binance.

At the time of the transaction, Bitcoin was trading around $107,000, valuing the transfer at approximately $14.7 million.

This brings the Bhutanese government’s total Bitcoin transfers over the past two weeks to 650 BTC, valued at approximately $74.24 million.

Although some worry about Bhutan’s recent Bitcoin sales, they are far less aggressive than the German government’s 2024 sell-off, which liquidated all its BTC holdings within 1-2 months.

Embracing Crypto the Right Way

The Bhutanese government has integrated cryptocurrency into its national development strategy under the leadership of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

Key initiatives include hydro-powered Bitcoin mining and the establishment of a sovereign crypto reserve.

In May, Bhutan partnered with Binance to roll out crypto payment solutions aimed at revitalizing the country’s tourism industry.

However, adoption efforts continue to face challenges, including infrastructure limitations such as inconsistent internet connectivity.

Bitcoin is leading the broader crypto market rally today with bulls holding it firmly above $120K. Market analysts are already giving higher price targets of $150K and beyond in this latest run-up.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.