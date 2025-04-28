Digital Asset Funds Sees $3.4 Billion Inflow As Investors’ Interest Shifts

Key Notes

Bitcoin funds attracted $3.18 billion, with assets under management hitting $132 billion.

The second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, made a comeback with $183 million in inflows after weeks of outflows.

US investors accounted for $3.3 billion of the total flows, with Europe showing growing demand.

Current market data shows that global digital asset investment products attracted significant attention last week, recording inflows totaling $3.4 billion.

‘According to the update, this marks the largest inflows since mid-December 2024 and the third-largest weekly inflow on record. The shift in investor interest comes when traditional markets face uncertainties.

Bitcoin Dominates as Demand Picks Up

According to CoinShares report, Bitcoin BTC $94 702 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $1.88 T Vol. 24h: $26.66 B , the largest cryptocurrency, was the primary driver behind the inflow.

As detailed, investment products linked to Bitcoin attracted $3.18 billion. In addition, total assets under management for Bitcoin funds have reached $132 billion, a level last seen in late February.

It is worth noting that this will be the first time in two consecutive weeks that XRP XRP $2.30 24h volatility: 3.5% Market cap: $134.57 B Vol. 24h: $4.70 B will fail to lead the charge. Ripple Labs’ linked cryptocurrency XRP has been at the forefront of investment products and asset management, gaining a total of $37.7 million in XRP-linked investment products over the past few weeks.

Many market watchers believe concerns over the impact of tariffs on corporate earnings and a sharp weakening of the U.S. dollar are pushing investors to seek alternatives. Bitcoin, often described as a store of value, is benefiting from these fears.

It is important to note that this digital asset inflow comes at a time when Bitcoin flipped Silver and Amazon to become the sixth most valuable asset in the financial market.

Ethereum’s ETH $1 794 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $216.57 B Vol. 24h: $12.25 B second-largest digital asset also saw renewed interest after a challenging run. Last week, it attracted $183 million in inflows, bouncing back after eight weeks of outflows. The turnaround suggests some investors are regaining confidence in Ethereum after months of Whales selling pressure.

Still, not every major digital asset shared the good news. Solana was the only big altcoin to see money flow out, losing $5.7 million last week. While the broader trend among altcoins was generally quiet, a few names stood out.

The fourth-largest asset XRP, brought in $31.6 million in inflows, and Sui recorded $20.7 million.

It’s worth mentioning that interest was not limited to digital currencies. Blockchain equities, especially those tied to Bitcoin mining, attracted $17.4 million in inflows. This shows that investors are broadening their exposure to the sector beyond holding coins.

U.S. Investors Lead the Charge, Global Interest Rises

According to the update, the inflows were heavily weighted toward the United States, where investors accounted for $3.3 billion. Nevertheless, significant activity was observed in other global digital asset markets.

Crypto asset products in Germany and Switzerland both experienced positive movements, with inflows of $51.5 million and $41.4 million, respectively. These gains highlight a growing demand for crypto-related products in Europe. However, regions such as Sweden and Hong Kong saw slight outflows.

Other countries, including Canada, Brazil, and Australia, showed minor changes but generally remained positive. Canada was one of the few larger markets to see a dip in inflows during the week.

Over the past nine months, the United States and Chinese governments have reduced their Bitcoin reserves by 12%. Bitcoin, the digital asset with the largest influx of investment products, is trading at $94,779.07.

It has increased by 2.59% in the past 24 hours and has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion. Other profiled altcoins also see price upticks, setting the pace for a bullish week ahead.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.