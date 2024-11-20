Archax Partners with Finance Giants to Tokenize Money Market Funds

Recently, Archax agreed to acquire Spanish broker King & Shaxson Capital Markets (KSCM).

Tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs) is fast gaining traction, and UK-regulated crypto exchange Archax might be the latest firm to jump on the train. This follows after the platform recently revealed its plans to begin offering tokenized money market funds from three highflyers in global finance.

To carry out its plans, Archax has tapped State Street Global Advisors, Fidelity International, and Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM). The move, as detailed in Wednesday’s press release, is part of Archax’s efforts to merge traditional finance and blockchain technology.

Talking more about its plans, Archax noted that it wants to provide investors with beneficial ownership tokens that represent their holdings in these funds. However, for starters, the tokens will only be available on Hedera Hashgraph, XRPL, and Arbitrum blockchains. Subsequently, though, there are plans to expand to other blockchain networks.

Archax Hops on a Growing Trend in Finance

Without gainsaying, Archax’s latest move is something that has now become relatively common within the broader industry. Similar efforts have been on the rise as firms look to tokenize traditional financial assets.

This reality was also pointed out by Archax CEO and co-founder Graham Rodford, who admitted that, in truth, there is an increasing interest in tokenized assets. His statement reads partly:

“The industry sees the path to additional distribution and liquidity that tokenization brings, as well as new innovative use cases like collateral transfer.”

Notably, Archax’s announcement follows Legal & General’s recent decision to also enter into the tokenization space. Coinspeaker shared the news in October that the London-based firm, which has $1.5 trillion in assets under management (AUM), was seriously weighing its options in that direction.

Coinspeaker has also reported about several other major players like BlackRock and Franklin Templeton, who have all launched tokenized funds. All these signal that there is now a growing acceptance of blockchain in mainstream finance.

The tokenization efforts being seen all around matter in the sense that it is transforming how traditional assets are traded and managed. It is expected that these innovative ideas will blur the lines between traditional systems and decentralized technology. That is, as many more legacy financial institutions begin to come on board and embrace tokenization.

Recently, Archax agreed to acquire Spanish broker King & Shaxson Capital Markets (KSCM). However, the deal will only completely pull through if approved by the Spanish regulator. Nonetheless, all of the recent moves of Archax continue to show its intent to keep expanding its reach and offerings.

