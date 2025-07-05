Hong Kong to Issue Tokenized Green Bonds Amid Growing Blockchain Integration

Key Notes

Hong Kong’s third tokenized green bond is to be issued under a revised schedule utilizing blockchain technology.

ETF stamp duty relief aims to cut trading costs and attract more investors.

The LEAP framework begins on August 1 to license stablecoin issuers and regulate digital asset activity.

Hong Kong is set to issue its third batch of tokenized green bonds. Notably, this will be part of a broader plan to advance blockchain integration in the financial services sector. This move is supported by new stamp duty relief for exchange-traded funds (ETFs). It also enumerates the city’s concerted effort to modernize its financial infrastructure and gain the attention of global investors.

Tokenized Green Bonds Take Centre Stage in New Schedule

According to the latest development, Blockchain integration continues to gain ground in Hong Kong’s financial sector as the government prepares to release its third tokenized green bond. Unlike earlier releases, this new schedule signals a slight shift in timing but not in intention.

Notably, the latest bond will continue the pattern set in the previous issuances in 2023 and early 2025. They utilized distributed ledger technology to enhance transparency and expedite transactions. Tokenized green bonds are digital representations of traditional assets placed on a blockchain system.

It is worth noting that this not only allows for quicker settlements but also offers improved liquidity for investors. By leveraging blockchain integration, Hong Kong aims to expand access to green finance and enhance market participation.

The Treasury Department is leading this push, and according to Financial Secretary Christopher Hui, the goal is to strengthen the city’s position as a center for digital finance in Asia. Apart from green bonds, the department is also testing the tokenization of other real-world assets, such as metals and structured investment products.

Financial regulators, including the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and the Securities and Futures Commission, are adjusting oversight tools to support the safe rollout of these innovations. Their focus remains on building investor trust through legal safeguards and a predictable environment for new digital products.

Coinspeaker noted earlier that Hong Kong’s SFC unveiled new crypto staking guidelines for virtual asset trading platforms and custodians to improve investor protection.

ETF Stamp Duty Relief and Stablecoin Licensing Under LEAP Policy

Furthermore, the blockchain integration push is not limited to tokenized bonds. The government has also announced stamp duty relief for ETFs. This measure is expected to lower trading costs and boost market liquidity. This development aligns with the anticipated release of the new bond. This suggests a coordinated effort to promote a more dynamic investment landscape.

At the same time, the city’s new digital asset policy, known as the LEAP framework, will take effect from August 1. LEAP stands for Legal Clarity, Ecosystem Expansion, Application Development, and Professional Talent. It forms the foundation for stablecoin licensing and regulation, a critical part of the city’s digital finance plans.

Under this framework, the Securities and Futures Commission will oversee asset dealers and custodians, while the Treasury Bureau and the Monetary Authority will handle legal issues tied to tokenized products.

These changes show that Hong Kong is not only aligning itself with global trends but is also taking deliberate steps to lead in blockchain-based finance. Meanwhile, Coinspeaker noted earlier that Hong Kong’s Legislative Council has passed the Stablecoins Bill. This will enable institutions to apply for issuance licenses through the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) by the end of the year.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.