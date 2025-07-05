I Hope Bitcoin Crashes, Robert Kiyosaki Sets New Acquisition Target

Key Notes

Robert Kiyosaki dismisses Bitcoin crash warnings, calling them tactics to scare speculators.

He plans to increase his Bitcoin holdings if prices fall further.

Kiyosaki still believes Bitcoin could reach $1 million or more in the next decade.

Financial educator and author of ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad,’ Robert Kiyosaki, has reacted to ongoing warnings about a potential Bitcoin crash with a surprising take. While many investors may fear a downturn, Kiyosaki has expressed hope that Bitcoin’s value will drop. He stated clearly that he wants to buy more if that happens.

Kiyosaki Targets Cheaper Entry as Warning Signs Multiply

Bitcoin crash speculations continue to make headlines, but Robert Kiyosaki believes these fears are mostly noise. In a post shared on his X account, the Rich Dad Poor Dad author referred to those spreading such warnings as clickbait losers.

CLICK BAIT Losers keeps warning of a Bitcoin crash. They want to frighten off the speculators. I hope Bitcoin crashes. I will only buy more. Take care. — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) July 5, 2025

According to him, their goal is to scare off short-term speculators. Despite the negativity surrounding Bitcoin’s current price trend, Kiyosaki sees an opportunity. Previously, Coinspeaker reported that Robert Kiyosaki planned to buy more Bitcoin before it reaches the $1,000,000 milestone. He made this statement while admitting that he purchased his first Bitcoin late.

Still, in this recent update, he stated that he wants Bitcoin to crash, not because he doubts its long-term value. This is because he plans to acquire more during a market dip. This stance aligns with his long-held belief that Bitcoin serves as a hedge against inflation and the erosion of fiat currencies. Kiyosaki revealed that if Bitcoin dips significantly, it will give him the perfect chance to increase his holdings.

It is worth noting that the post was seen as both bold and strategic. It came at a time when Bitcoin’s price had slipped by 1.6% in the past 24 hours from $110,000 to $108,280. Still, rather than show concern, Kiyosaki’s message was one of readiness to take advantage of what others may see as trouble.

Bitcoin’s Long-Term Future Still Bright in Kiyosaki’s Eyes

Though the immediate focus was on a possible crash, Kiyosaki did not shy away from his long-term prediction. He has consistently expressed faith in Bitcoin’s potential over the years. In an earlier update, we covered that he expected Bitcoin to hit $1 million within the next decade. He believes this figure might even be conservative.

Additionally, Robert Kiyosaki referenced fellow Bitcoin supporter Michael Saylor, who has made more ambitious forecasts. Saylor recently predicted that Bitcoin could reach $13 million within ten years and possibly even $21 million by 2046. Notably, that figure mirrors Bitcoin’s hard supply cap of 21 million coins.

Kiyosaki’s approach remains tied to his distrust of traditional fiat currencies. He often points out how the U.S. dollar has lost 95% of its purchasing power since he was in his twenties. He also highlights how central banks continue to print money during financial crises, which worsens inflation.

These reasons, he explains, are why he sees value in Bitcoin and why he wants to buy more during market lows. The new schedule for his update also stood out, as it did not follow the usual early-month pattern. Ultimately, the timing did not impact the clarity of his message: if Bitcoin crashes, he is prepared to buy.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.