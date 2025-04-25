Key Notes

The Vilonia Planning Commission rejected crypto mining rigs in its town.

The city has a reputation for rejecting crypto mining proposals.

Interstate Holdings Blockchain believes that it can solve the issues raised by residents.

The Vilonia Planning Commission has announced its decision to reject the proposal to erect crypto mining rigs in the town. This comes after the city’s residents were vocal about their displeasure with the potential impact of the mining farms, such as possible noise disturbances, elevated energy demands, and the general environmental consequences tied to crypto-mining activities.

According to reports, Vilonia residents believe that the mining rigs could negatively impact the peaceful environment and put pressure on local infrastructure. They further stated that towns with crypto mining facilities have witnessed rising energy bills and noise pollution.

Interstate Holdings Blockchain, the company behind the proposal, believes that it is different from previous firms that submitted crypto mining proposals in the past. The owner, Steve Landers Jr., is an Arkansan and has stated that the proposal incorporated the community concerns. Landers disclosed that his crypto rig, which was recently built in another town, Calbot solved the issues that Vilonia’s residents raised.

The Arkansas city has refused to listen to Landers’s appeals and explanations on how his business would benefit the town.

Vilonia’s Trend of Denying Crypto Mining Proposals

The Arkansas city is not new to rejecting crypto mining proposals. In the past, Vilonia’s planning commission rejected Vilo AR proposal to erect a crypto mining rig in the city and did not give room for appeal.

After that, a crypto mine proposal was submitted by Green Digital, which was also rejected. This came after there was widespread opposition from residents and the belief that the company was linked to the Chinese government.

Earlier this year, Arkansas state lawmakers introduced a new bill to prevent crypto mining facilities from being built near military bases to reduce security risks.

