Tron Price Analysis: TRX Outperforms BTC as Stablecoin Deposits Hit $80 Billion

Tron TRX $0.29 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $27.21 B Vol. 24h: $584.34 M price rose to $0.29 on Thursday, July 3, tracking crypto inflows as Bitcoin BTC $109 739 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $2.18 T Vol. 24h: $27.81 B fell just shy of its new all-time high. With TRX technical indicators leaning dominantly positive, can bulls regroup for $0.30 breakout?

Tron Price Taps $0.29 as Stablecoin Deposits Top $80B

Tron price climbed to a 20-day high of $0.29 on Thursday, July 3, as bullish sentiment saw short liquidations ripple through the broader crypto market. Tron’s 1.4% gains outperform top 10 ranked cryptocurrencies as Bitcoin failure to clear new all time highs saw investors take a wait-and-see approach as top assets like Ethereum ETH $2 593 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $313.22 B Vol. 24h: $17.03 B and Solana SOL $152.8 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $81.71 B Vol. 24h: $4.59 B remained subdued below key level at $2,600 and $170 respectively.

Why is Tron Price Going Up Today?

TRX’s price surge toward $0.29 on Thursday comes amid rising on-chain liquidity as stablecoin deposits on the Tron network have crossed the $80 billion mark for the first time, signaling increased on-chain liquidity. Just one month ago, Tron held $77 billion in deposits, meaning over $3 billion in inflows have been recorded in 30 days.

Bitcoin’s rally toward a new all-time high, briefly crossing $110,000 before pulling back under $109,500, appears to have driven capital inflows across multiple chains. Tron’s rising stablecoin deposits suggest that new capital is still being onboarded into the crypto market.

While TRX has pulled back slightly to $0.286 at press time, the bullish momentum remains intact.

If traders begin converting stablecoin holdings into spot crypto in the days ahead, Tron and other altcoins may ride a fresh wave of buying pressure. Price action shows strong accumulation, and network data supports the bullish outlook.

Tron Price Prediction: Breakout or Reversal at $0.30?

Tron price has printed seven green candles in the last ten trading sessions. This bullish formation was validated when TRX broke above the upper Bollinger Band — a volatility indicator that marks resistance and support zones based on standard deviations from a 20-day moving average.

Bollinger Bands currently show minimal resistance between $0.286 and $0.30, suggesting TRX could test the psychological $0.30 level soon. However, if rejection occurs, a pullback toward the mid-Bollinger band at $0.2745 or even lower support at $0.2648 may follow.

The Parabolic SAR (Stop and Reverse), shown as dotted blue markers below the recent candles, is trending upward, indicating the current uptrend remains intact. MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) also confirms a bullish crossover, reinforcing upward momentum. Combined, these signals suggest a high probability of retesting $0.30, while a drop below $0.275 would invalidate the bullish setup.

