Dog Coins Rally as Bitcoin Tops $110K With BONK, WIF Posting Double-Digit Gains

BONK broke descending trendline resistance, climbing from $0.00001348 to $0.00001750 with bullish momentum confirmed.

WIF cleared symmetrical triangle pattern above $0.88, targeting $1.20-$1.40 range with volume supporting the breakout.

Bitcoin’s BTC $109 887 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $2.19 T Vol. 24h: $32.54 B breakout above $110,000 has reignited risk appetite in meme markets. BONK and WIF are leading the rally with technical breakouts and rising volume. The dog coin trade is back on traders’ radars!

BONK Reclaims Momentum With Falling Trendline Breakout

BONK BONK $0.000017 24h volatility: 10.2% Market cap: $1.30 B Vol. 24h: $650.64 M price climbs from $0.00001348 to $0.00001750 on July 3 before consolidating near $0.00001613. The move confirms a breakout from a descending trendline that capped price action for weeks, marking a shift toward bullish control.

Technical signals support the breakout. BONK has reclaimed the $0.00001500–$0.00001600 zone and closed above all major EMAs. The RSI has crossed above 50, signaling positive momentum for the first time since early June.

Price action remains constructive on the 4-hour chart, where BONK spiked beyond the upper Bollinger Band before stabilizing. If the current range holds, upside targets include $0.00002000, $0.00002500, and possibly $0.00003500 based on prior rejection zones.

$BONK Looking good From mentioned support zone 🚀🚀 Is it will be good idea to take entry from support zone ? pic.twitter.com/X8FAyYfnne — Crypto TA King (@CryptoTA_King) July 3, 2025

WIF Clears $0.88 As Triangle Pattern Triggers Bullish Shift

Dogwifhat WIF $0.91 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $912.75 M Vol. 24h: $689.22 M followed suit with a breakout above its symmetrical triangle resistance at $0.88, pushing above the key $0.90 mark. The structure had been forming since May, with price now confirming bullish continuation supported by rising volume.

WIF is trading above the 20 and 50 EMA cluster, with RSI at 54 and trending higher. Based on the pattern’s height, the next technical targets lie between $1.20 and $1.40, with intermediate resistance at the 200 EMA near $1.20.

The $0.88–$0.90 breakout zone now acts as immdiate support. As long as WIF holds above it, momentum remains in favor of bulls aiming for $1.10 and beyond.

Buying a bag of $WIF here – Broke out of descending channel

– Broke through $0.9 resistance Nothings stops it from going up pic.twitter.com/vjEY7yGjOw — Robert Mercer (@Robert_Klondike) July 3, 2025

