Why Is Solana (SOL) Price Up More Than 5% Today?

Solana (SOL) skyrocketed almost 6% in the past day, well above the 20 and 50-day EMAs.

SOL Strategies announced a $500 million convertible note offering solely to purchase SOL.

An analyst predicted that SOL could soon be trading above the $200 price level amid a 14% weekly surge.

Solana SOL $154.6 24h volatility: 4.3% Market cap: $79.87 B Vol. 24h: $4.71 B surged by 5.91% in the past 24 hours to reach $154.47 at press time, continuing its strong weekly rally of nearly 15%.

A major catalyst behind SOL’s price explosion is a landmark deal announced by SOL Strategies, a Canadian crypto investment firm.

$500M to Purchase SOL?

On Wednesday, the company revealed a $500 million convertible note facility secured from New York-based investment firm ATW Partners. The capital will be used exclusively to purchase SOL tokens for staking yield generation

This marks a first-of-its-kind deal in the Solana ecosystem. As per a press release, an initial $20 million disbursement will be received on May 1, with a potential $480 million to follow in tranches.

Interest payments will be made in SOL tokens generated via staking rewards, underlining the long-term conviction in Solana’s ecosystem growth.

“This is the largest financing facility of its kind in the Solana ecosystem and the first ever directly tied to staking yield,” noted SOL Strategies CEO Leah Wald.

The company, already listed on Canada’s CSE and the US-based OTCQX, is also pursuing a Nasdaq listing to scale its reach among institutional investors.

Technical Breakout: The Bullish Ascending Triangle

SOL’s chart reveals a textbook ascending triangle pattern that has been forming since late 2024.

With strong support at $147.48 and a series of higher lows, bulls finally pushed past resistance near $150, indicating a breakout.

According to a prominent crypto market analyst, this pattern is an accumulation structure — a strong bullish signal suggesting sustained demand and upward pressure.

If the breakout sustains, SOL could climb toward the next major resistance at $180.63 (1.618 Fibonacci extension), followed by ambitious targets at $232.73 (2.618 Fib) and even $288.51, the top of the triangle pattern.

Should market momentum persist, Solana could even retest the $317 (4.236 Fib) level in the coming months.

On the other hand, the daily RSI sits at 66.46, approaching overbought territory, which signals strong bullish momentum but warns of possible short-term pullbacks.

Meanwhile, the MACD indicator is also flashing green, with the MACD line at 6.15 crossing above the signal line at 2.75, reinforcing the strength of the ongoing rally.

It is also important to note that SOL is well above its key exponential moving averages: the 50-day EMA ($138.37) and the 20-day EMA ($136.70), which now act as critical support levels in case of corrections.

