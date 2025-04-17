Coinspeaker

Base Is for Everyone: What Just Happened?

Coinbase’s Base found itself under attack from crypto market participants following the debut of the Base is for everyone token.

Key Notes

  • Base's "Base is for everyone" tweet sparked an unofficial token frenzy with extreme volatility.
  • Three early wallets profited $666,000, raising insider trading concerns and criticism of Base.
  • Base and creator Jesse Pollak defended the chaotic event as an experiment in tokenizing online content.

Coinbase’s Layer 2 network Base unintentionally kicked off one of the most chaotic experiments in recent Web3 memory. It started with a simple post “Base is for everyone”.

What followed was an experimental token launch, market mania, backlash, and a broader conversation on the future of tokenized content.

The Spark: A Tweet, a Token, and a Frenzy

Base’s official X account dropped the phrase “Base is for everyone” followed by a post that read “just coin it”, linking to Zora, a platform that allows content to be minted as tokens.

 

That seemingly innocent link led to the creation of an ERC-20 token titled “Base is for everyone”. Although Zora posted a disclaimer clarifying it wasn’t official, the damage, or rather the excitement, was already in motion.

Within hours, the token exploded to a $17 million market cap, crashed by 94% to nearly $1 million, and then rebounded to over $23 million, all in less than 12 hours.

At the time of writing, it’s sitting around $14 million with over $33 million in trading volume, according to the data by DEXScreener.

Who Benefited?

While thousands of wallets jumped into the speculative craze, a few made out with profits.

One wallet, 0x0992, bought 256 million tokens for just 1.5 ETH (~$2,370) and sold them for 108 ETH (~$170,400), pocketing a massive $168,000 profit. The other two, 0x5D9D and 0xBD31 made profits of $266,000 and $231,800, respectively.

Another wallet, 0x5D9D, also raked in profits, while three wallets altogether made around $666,000 on the day, according to Lookonchain.

 

Unsurprisingly, this led to accusations of insider sniping, with Harrison Leggio (aka “Pop Punk”) calling it “HORRIFICALLY sniped”.

The Controversy

Not long after the token’s launch, critics slammed Base for what they saw as a reckless move. Pierre Rochard, former Vice President of Research of Riot Platforms, called it “terrible for the industry”.

On-chain analyst Hantao Yuan revealed that just three wallets controlled nearly 47% of the total supply, with one wallet alone holding 25.6%.

 

Volume bots also amplified the volatility, creating the kind of pump-and-dump dynamics the crypto industry has long tried to move past.

The Defense

Despite the chaos, Base and its creator Jesse Pollak stood by the experiment.

Pollak explained that putting content on-chain is the next frontier—what he calls a “new form of marketing” where ads, posters, and videos become tokenized assets, potentially bringing creators new streams of income and community engagement.

“Someone has to normalize putting all of our content onchain. I’m not afraid for it to be us,” Pollak posted.

 

Base even received 10 million tokens as the original content creator but claimed they will not sell them — likely in an attempt to ease community concerns.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

