XRP Price Breaks $2.30 as ProShares ETF Listing Boosts Market Sentiment

Ripple XRP $2.26 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $133.78 B Vol. 24h: $4.52 B price broke above the $2.30 mark on Tuesday, July 8, as markets reacted to the positive developments surrounding XRP Futures ETFs. Can XRP bull capitalize on the positive sentiment to flip the $2.50 resistance?

ProShares’ XRP ETF Listing Signals Institutional Readiness

XRP price saw 2% gains on Tuesday reclaiming the $2.30 level as Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation’s (DTCC) formal listing of ProShares’ Ultra XRP ETF (UXRP) lifted market sentiment.

The fund’s inclusion on the DTCC platform suggests operational clearance for XRP Spot ETFs, even as the US Securities and Exchange Commissions begins final regulatory checks.

According to filings, ProShares is targeting a July 14 launch date for the Ultra, Short, and UltraShort XRP ETFs with a target of 2x daily return of XRP futures.

These futures-based instruments will give traders access to leveraged exposure without directly holding XRP. While the trading debut depends on the exchange, the DTCC listing confirms backend approval for clearing and settlement.

Golden Cross Formation Signals Potential XRP Rally to $2.50

XRP price action shows technical resilience, trading at $2.30 maintaining key support around the $2.20 mark. The crossover between the 100-day and 200-day moving averages confirm a Golden Cross at this pivot point, a bullish signal that often precedes major rallies.

More so, the symmetrical triangle pattern in the chart hints at consolidation ahead of a breakout. A daily close above $2.35 resistance would open the door for a sharp move toward the next key psychological resistance levels at $2.40 and $2.50 especially if ETF launch triggers a significant increase in trading volumes.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 58.89, signaling more room for further upside before threading into overbought zones. However, rejection at the triangle resistance could invite a retest of the below $2.20.

Snorter Presale Gains Steam as XRP Traders Seek Faster Meme Exposure

As XRP ETF approval signals greater institutional access, retail traders are switching focus towards Snorter, a meme-savvy Solana trading bot powered by $SNORT. At press time, Snorter has raised over $1.46 million in its presale, with tokens priced at $0.0975.

Snorter Bot operates directly via Telegram, offering MEV protection, limit orders, and rugpull filters, making it ideal for XRP holders seeking Solana meme coin exposure.

