Key Notes

POL is up 5.5% daily and 9% weekly amid optimism.

Heimdall v2 mainnet migration set for July 10, 2025.

The upgrade promises faster finality, safer bridging, and a smoother user experience.

After weeks of sideways movement in June, Polygon’s native POL token has finally begun to show signs of strength. At the time of writing, POL POL $0.19 24h volatility: 1.8% Market cap: $1.68 B Vol. 24h: $54.78 M is trading near $0.1952 with a 5.5% daily increase and a 9% rise over the past week.

This rally comes as the network prepares for the long-anticipated Heimdall v1 to v2 migration on its mainnet. Earlier today, Polygon co-founder and newly appointed Polygon Foundation CEO Sandeep Nailwal confirmed that the upgrade will go live on July 10.

Shipping Announcement! 🚢 We’ve been on a shipping spree—and next up is Polygon PoS’s consensus layer, Heimdall v2, landing 10 July 2025. ‼️ This is the most technically complex hard-fork Polygon PoS has seen since it's launch in 2020 ‼️ What’s changing?

Nailwal described the upcoming upgrade as Polygon PoS’s most technically complex hard fork since its 2020 launch. Under this transition, the Heimdall consensus layer will shed its legacy technical debt and will move from the older Tendermint + Cosmos-SDK v0.37 stack to CometBFT + Cosmos-SDK v0.50.

This change is expected to bring faster finality, reducing the time to around five seconds without reorgs beyond two blocks. Notably, Heimdall v1 to v2 migration was first tested on the Amoy testnet on June 24.

Despite the benefits, the network advised caution during the migration window. On the day of the upgrade, Heimdall’s finality will experience a delay of around three hours. Although the chances are low, the reorganization could prompt decentralized applications to increase confirmation requirements to 256 blocks for that day.

POL Price Suggests Bullish Momentum

If the upgrade is implemented smoothly, analysts are expecting POL to become one of the best crypto to buy this year.

On the 4-hour POL chart, the price is currently testing the upper Bollinger Band, indicating strong bullish momentum but also suggesting near-term overextension. If the cryptocurrency falls near the middle Bollinger Band around $0.1860 and fails to hold this level, it could see further drop to $0.1770.

Meanwhile, the RSI is in the overbought zone, which may trigger a short-term pullback. A drop below key support of $0.1770 could shift the short-term bias toward consolidation before the next upward leg.

The MACD shows a bullish crossover with the MACD line above the signal line and expanding green histogram bars, confirming upward momentum. If buyers sustain momentum, immediate resistance is seen at $0.2025, followed by $0.2180.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.