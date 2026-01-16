Belgium’s KBC to Launch Retail Crypto Trading Under MiCA

Bitcoin price hasn’t reacted to the news. It is currently trading at $95,671 (-0.9%), while Ether price is close $3,313 (-0.6%).
The service will launch on Bolero, KBC’s execution-only investment platform. Unlike crypto-native exchanges, KBC is enforcing a strict “closed-loop” model.
It means that users can buy and sell, but cannot move assets to self-custody wallets or other exchanges.
Access is gated behind a risk-knowledge test. Moreover, KBC retains control of all private keys within its proprietary infrastructure.
Regulation Landscape
The bank confirmed it has filed a full Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) notification with the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA), leveraging the clarity provided by the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation fully implemented last year.
“By offering the opportunity to purchase and sell crypto within a regulated framework, we are making innovation concrete and accessible,” stated Erik Luts, KBC Group Chief Innovation Officer.
The service is positioned as a bank-grade alternative to offshore or app-based access for Belgian households.
Belgium’s plumbing matters here. The FSMA states MiCA implementation in Belgium runs through the Law of 11 December 2025, and it distinguishes between (i) MiCA Article 63 authorization and (ii) Article 60 notifications for certain regulated financial institutions.
That structure gives banks a faster route to market than standalone crypto firms. But desks should track the FSMA’s published lists and ESMA’s interim register cadence for confirmation of who sits where on the authorization spectrum.
