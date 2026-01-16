Key Notes

As part of the partnership, Nexo’s products and services will feature across Audi Revolut’s Formula 1 platform to boost global visibility.

Planned initiatives include exclusive access for fans and Nexo clients, co-created content, and educational campaigns.

Nexo co-founder Antoni Trenchev said the collaboration reflects its focus on “instant, self-directed, always-on” digital finance tools.

In the latest development, the Audi Revolut F1 team announced a multi-year partnership with digital assets platform Nexo NEXO $1.00 24h volatility: 4.0% Market cap: $1.00 B Vol. 24h: $12.05 M .

As part of the deal, Nexo’s digital products and services will feature across the team’s Formula 1 platform. It will also help towards the brand’s greater global visibility.

Audi Revolut F1 Makes Strategic Nexo Partnership

The partnership between the Audi Revolut F1 Team and Formula 1 is a strategic alignment built around shared priorities such as innovation, disciplined execution, and performance-driven engineering.

Nexo continues to strengthen its positioning as a leading player in the space, presenting itself as a premium crypto wealth management platform.

According to the official announcement, Nexo will roll out global activations focused on premium fan experiences and digital-first engagement.

Among the two players, some of the planner initiatives include co-created content and educational campaigns, exclusive access for fans and Nexo clients, and immersive brand experiences tied to the Audi Revolut F1 Team.

Speaking on the development, Stefano Battiston, Chief Commercial Officer of Audi Revolut F1 Team, said:

“As we prepare to enter Formula 1, we are highly selective about the partners we bring on this journey. We are proud to welcome Nexo as our official digital asset partner at a moment of strong growth for both organisations. The partnership reflects a shared ambition to scale with discipline and innovation, and to create tangible value, from exclusive experiences to new ways of engaging our global fanbase and Nexo’s clients.”

Focusing on Building Digital Finance Tools

Antoni Trenchev, co-founder of Nexo, said the company’s partnership with Audi Revolut F1 Team reflects its focus on building digital finance tools.

These tools will particularly cater to “instant, self-directed, and always-on” markets.

Trenchev called the collaboration a signal of how Nexo views the future. He added that the company aims to deliver practical utility and premium experiences to a global audience as the team’s official digital asset partner.

He noted that the partnership is rooted in the same discipline and precision that drives success in elite motorsport.

Since 2018, Nexo has grown into a key player helping clients grow, manage, and preserve their crypto holdings.

Its services, including high-yield flexible and fixed-term savings, crypto-backed loans, and other liquidity solutions, have proven to be transformative for users.

Currently, Nexo manages more than $11 billion in assets under management (AUM) and has processed over $371 billion in total value.

Crypto partnerships are increasingly shaping the future of digital finance, as firms seek real-world utility and mainstream integration.

Recent examples include BVNK expanding its stablecoin rails to support payouts via Visa Direct, enabling businesses to send digital dollar payments in real time, even outside traditional banking hours.

These developments highlight the growing role of stablecoin infrastructure in global payments and financial services.

