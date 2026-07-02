In Binance news today, the exchange’s tokenized equity platform Bstocks, launched June 1, 2026, crossed $1Bn in assets under management within its first 30 days, posting $3Bn in cumulative trading volume and $42M in average daily inflows.

The exchange simultaneously announced on June 30 that federally chartered crypto bank Anchorage Digital had joined its Triparty Banking network, marking the first integration of Anchorage’s Atlas institutional settlement platform with any crypto exchange.

This is not simply a product launch milestone. It is evidence that tokenized equities are transitioning from a niche experiment into a structurally significant asset class, with a single platform’s 30-day volume already dwarfing the weekly figures of established players such as Backed Finance and Ondo Finance, whose combined weekly volumes ran at $35–40M over the same period.

Now more than $1 BILLION worth of stocks on Binance. According to data from @MSBIntel, the total AUM of stocks on the @Binance platform has reached $1 billion for the first time. The milestone follows the successful launch of 'bStocks' in early June, but is also set against a… pic.twitter.com/eJiXJ4gy8e — BSCN (@BSCNews) July 2, 2026

Binance News: Bstocks – Product Structure, User Demographics, and the RWA Market Signal

Bstocks provides eligible non-US users with access to over 7,000 U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs, allowing fractional shares starting at $5 in stablecoins. The platform uses an ADGM-licensed broker, Nest Trading, and a US clearing broker, Alpaca Securities.

It uses BEP-20 tokens issued on BNB Chain through BTech Holdings, under a prospectus from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority. These tokens represent economic exposure but carry no voting rights or dividends.

Demographic data reveals that 73% of new users are from emerging markets, with 40% of trade sizes under $100 and 35% of trading volume from fractional shares.

Globally, only 11% of adults hold brokerage accounts, highlighting a significant gap in equity participation. Shunyet Jan, Binance’s Head of Spot and Derivatives, noted strong demand from underserved groups, including younger demographics and small traders.

Technology stocks make up 71% of Bstocks’ equity positions, generating 23 times the trading volume of other sectors, with semiconductors alone accounting for 48%. Binance anticipates reaching $10 billion in assets under management by the end of 2026.

The total tokenized real-world assets market has grown significantly, indicating a broader trend toward on-chain asset representation, as evidenced by Chainlink’s APAC equities data covering major companies like Samsung and Toyota.

$5.6M → $100M in 15 days. First 2 weeks of bStocks on @Binance. — Richard Teng (@_RichardTeng) July 2, 2026

EXPLORE: Best Meme Coins to Buy for July

Anchorage Digital Integration: Institutional Market Structure and the Triparty Network

Binance has integrated Anchorage Digital into its Triparty Banking network, changing how institutional clients manage collateral and custody. Now, eligible institutions can use assets in qualified custody at Anchorage Digital Bank.

Digital Bank is the first federally chartered crypto bank in the US, as collateral for Binance trading positions. This collateral can include crypto assets, U.S. dollar deposits, and tokenized real-world assets.

Binance CEO Richard Teng stated that institutional crypto trading is moving towards a structure similar to that of traditional finance, with separate custody and execution. Anchorage Digital CEO Nathan McCauley highlighted that this integration allows institutions to access exchange liquidity while keeping their assets secure.

Binance is offering zero-fee institutional Triparty services until December 31, 2026, with a tiered pricing structure set to take effect in 2027. The exchange also noted it does not onboard or service US persons.

Competitive Implications and the Off-Exchange Settlement Trend

In other Binance news today, the Binance-Anchorage deal is one of three key off-exchange settlement integrations in the first half of 2026, alongside BitMEX’s partnership with Zodia Custody and Bitget’s integration with Fireblocks. KuCoin Institutional also expanded its custody model by integrating Ceffu’s MirrorX platform to enable quicker off-chain settlement cycles.

This shift indicates that institutional crypto adoption now relies on market-structure parity with traditional prime brokerage, rather than on liquidity or asset availability alone. Anchorage Digital, valued at $4.2Bn and backed by notable investors such as Andreessen Horowitz and Goldman Sachs, holds significant regulatory credentials.

Its Singapore subsidiary has a Monetary Authority of Singapore license, while its New York branch holds a BitLicense. The regulatory standing of custody partners is crucial for institutional clients, especially amid evolving legal frameworks such as the CLARITY Act. Exchanges demonstrating custodial segregation through regulated counterparts may enhance their regulatory discussions beyond mere product launches.

EXPLORE: Best Meme Coins to Buy in 2026

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.