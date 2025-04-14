Binance Whales Are Calm Despite Market Uncertainty, ETF Outflows

Key Notes

Binance whales are not panicking despite high market volatility.

Spot BTC ETFs recorded over $700 million in net outflows last week.

Crypto liquidations increased by 40% in 24 hours.

Bitcoin BTC $84 461 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $1.68 T Vol. 24h: $35.08 B whales on Binance, the largest crypto exchange by trading volume, remain unfazed despite the macroeconomic uncertainty and increased outflows from the US-based spot BTC exchange-traded funds.

Financial markets, including crypto, witnessed high selloffs last week as US President Donald Trump brought the tariff rate on China imports to a total of 145%. China responded with a 125% tariff on US goods.

On April 9, Trump announced a 90-day pause on the tariffs, except for China, which triggered positive momentum within the crypto market. However, the market volatility hasn’t cooled down due to the trade war and fears of a recession.

According to a CryptoQuant analysis, the large inflows into Binance declined by $3 billion as the market gained upward momentum.

How are Binance whales reacting to market uncertainty? “It appears that Binance whales are not panicking. On the contrary, both the Exchange Whale Ratio and whale inflows on Binance are decreasing.” – By @Darkfost_Coc Read more ⤵️https://t.co/7qfYSAWQo2 pic.twitter.com/Bh8O8VpL7c — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) April 14, 2025

This movement is similar to the May 2024 correction as the selling pressure from Binance whales seems to be stabilizing.

Another Selloff?

The crypto market is seeing yet another correction. The global crypto market cap declined by 0.4% to $2.67 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap.

The mild selloff comes as the Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH) investment products ended last week with strong outflows. From April 7 to 11, spot BTC ETFs in the US recorded a total net outflow of $713 million, according to data from SoSoValue.

ETH-based ETFs saw $82.4 million in net outflow in the same time frame.

Bitcoin BTC $84 461 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $1.68 T Vol. 24h: $35.08 B is currently trading at $84,450 after a 0.2% drop in the past 24 hours. Ethereum ETH $1 630 24h volatility: 2.2% Market cap: $196.50 B Vol. 24h: $18.00 B has been wandering around the $1,600 mark.

The market-wide correction also brought increased liquidations. According to CoinGlass data, roughly $341 million, $213 million longs and $127 million shorts, has been wiped out from the crypto market in the past 24 hours.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.