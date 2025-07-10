Binance Founders Bring BNB Treasury Strategy to Wall Street

Key Notes

Binance co-founders’ family office will be involved in a BNB treasury company.

The development could have a massive impact on the BNB ecosystem.

10X Capital will be managing the assets with the sole focus on the Binance-backed token.

YZi Labs, owned by Binance co-founders Changpeng Zhao and Yi He, took a significant step in institutionalizing BNB BNB $669.8 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $97.71 B Vol. 24h: $850.14 M .

Formerly known as Binance Labs, the venture capital firm is backing 10X Capital to launch a publicly-traded BNB treasury company in the United States.

BNB meets Wall Street. YZi Labs is officially supporting @10XCapitalUSA to develop the BNB Treasury Company. U.S. investors now have a gateway for BNB’s growth. YZi Labs champions BNB as a treasury asset, and chooses our partners with care. Rely only on our official channels… https://t.co/4zEGKki0ve — YZi Labs (@yzilabs) July 10, 2025

10X Capital is an asset management firm, strongly focused on crypto assets and the digital transformation of Wall Street. This single-chain treasury model brings optimism to BNB’s long-term utility and institutional interest.

On June 24, Nano Labs, a Chinese Web3 infrastructure company, announced $500 million in private convertible notes for creating a BNB treasury.

YZi Labs manages about $10 billion in assets but hasn’t disclosed how much it will commit to this BNB-native project.

BNB is currently the fifth-largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of nearly $95 billion. The asset is trading at $672 at the time of writing.

Industry veterans like Galaxy Digital co-founder David Namdar and the former Kraken executive Saad Naja are leading the effort.

Following the rebranding, Zhao, former Binance CEO, joined YZi Labs as an advisor. The VC has already invested in some promising companies like Vana Network and OneKey.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.