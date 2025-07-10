Key Notes

BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) now manages over $5 billion in assets, holding 1.8 million ETH.

Ether (ETH) price rallied over 7% to approach the $2,800 mark, driven by a 77% increase in trading volume and a 13% surge in futures open interest.

Whale accumulation remains strong, with 127,971 ETH bought in 24 hours by major players like SharpLink Gaming and Abraxas Capital.

With the Ethereum ETH $2 780 24h volatility: 6.4% Market cap: $335.56 B Vol. 24h: $26.26 B price gaining more than 7% amid a broader crypto market rally, spot Ether ETFs clocked more than $211 million inflows on Wednesday, the highest daily inflows in a month.

BlackRock Ethereum ETF (ETHA) contributed to the most inflows at $158 million, with a staggering 43 million ETH shares traded on Nasdaq.

BlackRock Ethereum ETF Dominates, ETHA Share Price Shoots

BlackRock iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) has been dominating most of the inflows, reaching closer to $6 billion since inception.

Following Wednesday’s inflows and strong ETH price rally, the net assets under management of ETHA have surged past $5 billion.

The Blockchain Ethereum ETF also holds a total of 1.8 million ETH tokens as of now.

7/9 BlackRock ETH ETF $ETHA net flow 57,801 ETH ($153.87 million)

(HIGEST VOLUME TRADED SINCE INCEPTION)

Volume traded: $0.9 billion https://t.co/fm6qt94Y0o pic.twitter.com/HpDBWNRNdH — Trader T (@thepfund) July 10, 2025

The ETHA share price jumped over 6%, reaching $20.97. As per the data from Yahoo Finance, more than 43 million ETHA shares traded on Wednesday, double the trading volume from the previous day’s total of $24 million.

Daily trading volumes for ETHA have been steadily rising, with the 30-day average reaching a record 18.83 million, up from 12.97 million in early June.

The overall spot Ethereum ETF market is also showing healthy growth with strong inflows over the past two months. The collective inflows across all US ETF issuers has now surged to over $4.7 billion.

With the Rex Shares-Osprey Solana Staking ETF launching last month, anticipation is growing that Ethereum ETFs will soon offer staking features as well. Major players like CBOE are actively advocating for it.

ETH Price Rally Can Continue Amid Strong Whale Purchases

Amid a strong crypto market and Bitcoin hitting all-time highs, ETH has gained 7% in the past 24 hours, approaching $2,800 and eyeing a $3,000 breakout.

Today’s ETH price rally came with a 77% increase in daily trading volume, moving past $31 billion. The ETH futures open interest has surged more than 13% to $41.1 billion, suggesting strong bullish sentiment among traders.

The ETH whales have purchased a staggering 127,971 ETH over the last 24 hours. This includes some of the top contributions from SharpLink Gaming, Abraxas Capital, and other crypto wallets.

Ethereum broke back above $2,800 today! In the past 24 hours, 7 whales/institutions have bought 127,971 $ETH($358M). Newly created wallet 0x35fb withdrew 54,125 $ETH($151M) from #Kraken in the past 16 hours.https://t.co/5e6AQjMOwt Abraxas Capital withdrew 40,986 $ETH($114M)… pic.twitter.com/0pmcvZxK7S — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) July 10, 2025

SUBBD Presale in Strong Demand

SUBBD is making a notable entrance in the $85 billion content subscription market, offering creators and fans a decentralized platform to engage directly.

With more than 250 million followers combined across its early adopters, SUBBD integrates Web3 and AI technology to provide exclusive content access, lower transaction fees, and automated tools for creators.

SUBBD Presale Highlights

Current Token Price: $0.055875

$0.055875 Funds Raised: $768K

$768K Token Ticker: SUBBD

SUBBD Staking APY: 20%

At the heart of the platform is the native $SUBBD token, which powers user rewards, engagement, and premium features, providing real utility beyond speculative trading.

The project is gaining attention among ADA investors and broader crypto audiences looking to diversify into early-stage opportunities.

The project currently offers staking at 20% APY, giving you the chance to earn high rewards while accessing exclusive platform perks.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.