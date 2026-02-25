Bitcoin Adoption Is Booming, Even If Its Price Isn’t: River Report

River Financial has reported that Bitcoin Adoption metrics hit record highs in 2025, with institutional and corporate entities accumulating 829,000 BTC. “Bitcoin is down 50% from all-time highs, but adoption is compounding in ways that aren’t affecting the price, yet,” River Business Report 2025 said.

The data reveals a significant decoupling between price performance and fundamental network growth, as large-scale capital allocators continued to buy while the asset’s market value halved from its October peak.

Bitcoin ownership changed massively in 2025. More in next week’s report on Bitcoin adoption. pic.twitter.com/dyIk9e7rWt — River (@River) February 17, 2026

According to the report, institutions, a category spanning businesses, governments, funds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), were net buyers throughout the year’s volatility.

The report states that 60% of the top US banks are currently building Bitcoin products, aided by a more favorable regulatory environment in the United States. This infrastructure allows banks to custody assets directly, removing technical barriers that previously hesitated institutional entry.

DISCOVER: Abu Dhabi government-linked funds recently purchased Bitcoin

Institutional Accumulation Defies Bear Narrative

River noted that “there is no bear market in Bitcoin adoption,” highlighting that registered investment advisors (RIAs) have now been net buyers of Bitcoin for eight consecutive quarters. These advisors have directed approximately $1.5 billion into Bitcoin ETFs per quarter over the last two years, demonstrating a structural shift in portfolio allocation strategies.

Investors appear to be looking past short-term price action. Bitcoin ETF holders have diamond hands, maintaining positions despite the nearly 50% correction from October highs. River emphasizes that trust in the asset has “grown faster than that of any asset in history,” evolving from an experimental technology to a globally recognized store of value with adoption curves rivaling the early internet.

The accumulation behaviour aligns with broader market observations where hedge funds increase Bitcoin positions during downturns to capture long-term value. River’s data indicates that businesses were the largest cohort of buyers in 2025, adding approximately $54 billion in Bitcoin to their balance sheets. This figure surpasses all prior years combined, signaling a massive acceleration in corporate treasury adoption. Merchant adoption also saw a significant uptick, surging 74% globally and tripling within the United States, driven largely by small private firms seeking alternative payment rails and inflation hedges.

EXPLORE: Institutional payment infrastructure is also expanding

Report Sheds Light On Expanding Geopolitical Dimension Of Bitcoin Adoption

The report also sheds light on the expanding geopolitical dimension of Bitcoin accumulation. In 2025, five new nation-states, including Luxembourg and Saudi Arabia, initiated Bitcoin holdings. Sovereign wealth funds have begun to accumulate the asset, treating it as a strategic reserve alongside gold and foreign currencies.

This institutionalization represents “millions of underlying individuals” gaining exposure through pension funds, retirement plans, and corporate balance sheets, rather than direct retail trading. The River Business Report 2025 argues that this shift dampens volatility over the long term, as these buyers typically hold with multi-year time horizons unlike speculative retail traders.

Furthermore, the River report suggests the floor for Bitcoin may be stronger than charts indicate. If institutions continue to absorb supply at the continuing rate of 829,000 BTC per year, the available float for speculative trading will shrink.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.