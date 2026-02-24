Terraform Labs Sues Jane Street Over Alleged Insider Trading in 2022 Terra Collapse

Four years after the Luna meltdown, a new development is shedding light on the dramatic collapse of the multi-billion-dollar crypto project. Terraform Labs sues Jane Street, alleging insider trading and market manipulation during the 2022 TerraUSD collapse that erased $40 billion.

Filed by court-appointed administrator Todd Snyder, the complaint claims Jane Street shorted TerraUSD (UST) while aware of significant liquidity shifts, allegedly accelerating a collapse that wiped out more than $40 billion in market value.

The estate seeks to recover damages resulting from what it terms a coordinated strategy to exploit Terraform’s internal vulnerabilities. The lawsuit claims that Jane Street utilized access to confidential trading data to position itself ahead of the market, generating substantial profits while retail investors faced devastating losses throughout the depegging event.

Terraform Claims Market Rigging via Privileged Data

The core of the lawsuit focuses on specific transactions executed on the Curve Finance exchange in early May 2022. Administrator Todd Snyder alleges that Jane Street withdrew approximately $85 million in UST from Curve’s 3pool less than 10 minutes after Terraform Labs executed an unannounced $150 million liquidity withdrawal. The complaint suggests this timing was not coincidental but arguably the result of inside information obtained via private channels, including potential back-channel communications involving former employees.

The filing invokes the “misappropriation theory” of insider trading, arguing that the trading firm violated duties of trust by capitalizing on non-public data. This legal action comes at a time when Jane Street boosts Bitcoin exposure in other areas of its institutional portfolio, highlighting the firm’s continued active role in the crypto market despite the lingering fallout from the 2022 crisis.

Jane Street has firmly denied the allegations, characterizing the lawsuit as an attempt to shift blame for a fundamentally flawed protocol. In a statement regarding the claims, the firm rejected the accusation that its trades were improper.

“This desperate suit is a transparent attempt to extract money when it is well-established that the losses suffered by Terra and Luna holders were the result of a multi-billion dollar fraud perpetrated by the management of Terraform Labs. We will defend ourselves vigorously against these baseless, opportunistic claims.”

Luna and Terra Collapse Erased $40 Billion

The events of May 2022 remain one of the most destructive episodes in cryptocurrency history. The algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD (UST) lost its 1:1 parity with the US dollar, triggering a “death spiral” that hyperinflated its sister token, LUNA, effectively to zero. The crash contributed to a broader contagion that bankrupted lenders like Celsius and Voyager.

The speed of the unraveling caught the broader market off guard, reminiscent of periods where crypto liquidations hit $1.4 billion in 24 hours due to sudden volatility. While the 2022 crash was driven by structural failures within the Terra protocol, the estate’s lawsuit argues that predatory trading accelerated the collapse.

Market observers have long scrutinized the timeline of the depeg. The lawsuit brings renewed attention to the chaotic market conditions of 2022, a period that also saw figures like Michael Burry issue Bitcoin crash warnings as the industry grappled with systemic leverage and failing algorithmic models.

Terraform Sues Jane Street After Jump Trading: Legal Action Expands Scope of DeFi Liability

This lawsuit follows a parallel complaint filed in late 2023 against Jump Trading, another major market maker accused of unlawfully profiting from the Terra ecosystem. The estate is seeking over $4 billion in damages in that separate action, alleging a similar pattern of data misuse. By targeting multiple institutional players, the bankruptcy administrator appears to be casting a wide net to recover assets for creditors.

Legal experts suggest the case could set a significant precedent for how “privileged access” is defined in Decentralized Finance (DeFi). The court’s decision may determine whether information shared in private chats or via blockchain governance discussions constitutes insider information.

The litigation highlights the intricate relationship between crypto projects and the market makers they employ. While institutional participation is often cited as a bullish signal, similar to how BitMine adds $90M in ETH to its treasury, these lawsuits underscore the legal risks when those relationships sour during a market downturn. Future rulings in this case will likely influence compliance standards for high-frequency trading firms operating in the DeFi sector.

