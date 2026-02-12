Bitcoin Developers Push BIP-360 to Counter Quantum Computing Threats

For Bitcoin, the march toward becoming a global reserve asset has faced one persistent existential question: what happens when quantum computers become powerful enough to crack its cryptography?

A new proposal for Bitcoin, BIP-360, aims to answer this, potentially clearing the final hurdle for institutional adoption.

The primary motivation behind these upgrades is the theoretical threat posed by quantum computers running Shor's algorithm, which could eventually crack the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm (ECDSA) currently used to secure Bitcoin transactions.

While experts generally believe immediate risks are low, sufficient quantum power could allow attackers to derive private keys from public keys exposed on the blockchain.

This proactive approach to protocol defense mirrors broader security initiatives in the crypto space, such as Vitalik Buterin and Ethereum OGs’ focus on security funds, emphasising that preparation for cryptographic vulnerabilities must happen long before the threat materialises.

By shifting toward hash-based security now, developers aim to build a “quantum bridge” for the network.

What is BIP-360? A Quantum Shield for the Bitcoin Network

The BIP-360 Bitcoin proposal, which evolved from earlier iterations known as P2TSH (Pay-to-Tapscript-Hash), specifically targets the “key-path” spend mechanism in Taproot.

Standard Taproot outputs expose a tweaked public key, creating a potential vector for quantum computers to calculate the private key. P2MR circumvents this by strictly committing to the Merkle root of a Tapscript tree without including an internal public key.

According to the BIP 360 draft, this structure preserves the flexibility of smart contracts, allowing for complex spending conditions via the script path, while ensuring that the output remains a 32-byte hash until it is spent.

Because hashing algorithms are generally considered more quantum-secure than elliptic curve signatures, this method offers significantly higher quantum resistance. The outputs are tagged as “TapBranch” and maintain compatibility with much of the existing wallet architecture used for Tapscript.

Impact on Network and Timeline

BIP-360 is currently a draft and would require a soft fork for activation, a process that historically involves extensive vetting.

While it represents a conservative “first step” effectively reusing existing opcodes, it signals a maturity in Bitcoin development similar to the infrastructure evolution that enabled major institutional payments on the Lightning Network.

Discussions are ongoing on developer mailing lists regarding the implementation specifics. As the broader industry battles immediate threats like sophisticated wallet drainers, protocol-level upgrades like BIP-360 ensure that the foundation of the network remains secure against the generational threat of quantum computing.

