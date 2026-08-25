Bitcoin is changing hands near $80,000 today, continuing its run with more than 3% gain today. That makes the asset have its best August ever. BlackRock also provides another catalyst, with its Bitcoin product, which makes it easier to arbitrage than ever.

Over a recent Monday-to-Wednesday last week stretch, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) pulled in $479 million of the $626 million that flowed into all U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), or 76% of its total demand. That concentration follows an earlier August week where U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $853.5 million in net inflows, the strongest pace since mid-April.

JUST IN: Bitcoin is currently having its 3rd best August EVER, currently up 25% this month 🚀 pic.twitter.com/q45AHHpK4e — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) August 24, 2026

Those are not all, BlackRock has also quietly slashed the minimum in-kind conversion size for IBIT from $25 million down to $1 million, a 96% reduction that opens the creation/redemption mechanism to a far wider set of professional desks. The mechanics are structural.

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Can Bitcoin Price Hit $82,000 This Week?

Bitcoin, at just a nod under $80K, is trading between a session low of $78,600 and a high of $81,100, per Binance. That range puts BTC right at the ceiling analysts flagged after the asset’s earlier rejection near $79,500 and pullback toward $76,000, a level that has since firmed into support.

Bybit and Binance US both show 24-hour volume in the $53-57 billion range, suggesting real participation behind the move rather than thin-book drift.

BTC USD, Tradingview

With sustained ETF inflows, BTC could push through $81,100 and toward the $82,000 region some BlackRock-driven forecasts have floated.

A consolidation between $76,000 support and $81,000 resistance could happen too while flows digest. But a break below $75,000 invalidates the current structure and reopens the mid-$60k range. Worth watching either way.

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LiquidChain Targets Early Mover Upside as BTC Tests Key Levels

Holders who bought before this rally are sitting comfortably, and the ETF-driven bid gives them reason to stay put. But here’s the honest math: at $80K, a position in BTC or IBIT still moves on the basis points relative to a trillion-dollar market.

However, early-stage infrastructure plays offer a different risk profile entirely, a smaller base, more room to compound, and more risk attached.

LiquidChain is making “which chain?🤔” a thing of the past. 👁️⟁https://t.co/vqvBcdSQYC pic.twitter.com/ip83gw1P0u — LiquidChain (@getliquidchain) August 23, 2026

That’s the lane LiquidChain ($LIQUID) is building in. It’s a Layer 3 (L3) infrastructure project designed to fuse Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana liquidity into a single execution environment. It is a “deploy-once” architecture meant to let developers build once and reach all three ecosystems rather than fragmenting liquidity across chains.

The presale currently sits at $0.01493 per token with $950K raised so far. Core features include a Unified Liquidity Layer, Single-Step Execution, and Verifiable Settlement.

Research LiquidChain before deciding whether it fits a portfolio built around this cycle’s ETF-driven Bitcoin strength.

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Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.