Bitcoin Price Falls Below $71K as Iran Ceasefire Frays Within 48 Hours

Bitcoin price is trading near $71,000, down 0.5% over the past 24 hours, as the two-week US-Iran ceasefire that drove Tuesday’s broad crypto rally began showing material signs of collapse less than 48 hours after it was announced.

The analytical question is no longer whether the relief trade can extend – it is how much of Tuesday’s gain unwinds if the ceasefire fails its first weekend stress test, and where the credible floor sits.

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The Hormuz Re-Premium: How Ceasefire Doubt Transmits Into Crypto

The transmission mechanism here is direct. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated Thursday that three clauses of the ceasefire proposal had been contravened – without specifying which – while Israeli military operations continued in Lebanon and the Strait of Hormuz, nominally set to reopen under the deal, remained effectively closed with minimal tanker traffic.

That last point is the crux: the Hormuz reopening was the centerpiece of the agreement, and its failure to materialize means the energy risk premium the market briefly priced out on Tuesday is repricing back in.

Brent crude rebounded +2% to approximately $97 per barrel after Wednesday’s single-day collapse of more than 10% – its worst daily decline in six years. The reversal reflects a market that moved from pricing peace to pricing uncertainty within one trading session.

S&P 500 futures pointed to a 0.2% decline Thursday, signaling the end of a four-day winning streak for global equities. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.9%, with two stocks declining for every one that rose, erasing a portion of Wednesday’s ceasefire-driven surge.

Treasuries were steady after an earlier rally faded on concern that higher oil prices would feed back into inflation expectations, which brings in the second transmission layer.

The Federal Reserve has continued to flag upside inflation risks alongside softening labor data, keeping the higher-for-longer rate narrative intact. Analysts at Bitunix characterized the combination as a dual shock from global energy repricing and Federal Reserve policy constraints, flagging that officials face a difficult balancing act between energy-driven inflation and weakening employment conditions.

DISCOVER: Bitcoin’s $70,000 floor under pressure from Iran tensions and macro inflation

Bitcoin Price: The $70,582 Floor and the $71,766 Resistance That Rejected Price

Bitcoin’s technical structure remains bounded by the $65,000–$73,000 range that has contained every significant move since late February, but the asset is now testing the upper half of that range rather than grinding along the bottom – which, under the circumstances, is the more constructive observation available.

The immediate concern is that BTC faced technical rejection at the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at $71,766 and has since fallen below its 7-day moving average at $71,342, with futures open interest dropping 4.25% in a single session amid broader deleveraging.

Key support levels to watch: the 50% Fibonacci retracement at $70,582, the 61.8% level at $70,052, and the swing low at $68,338 – which represents the full round-trip scenario if the ceasefire formally unravels.

Bitcoin price hit an intraday peak of $76,013 earlier in the week before retreating; Thursday’s $70,981 print marks a 6.6% pullback from that high. The $65,000–$73,000 macro range is still intact, but the burden of proof has shifted back to the bull side.

Right now Bitcoin is trading straight off geopolitics, not pure technicals, because if the ceasefire actually holds and oil cools down, especially with Brent dropping under $90, that takes pressure off the macro side and gives BTC room to reclaim the short term trend above $71.3K and push back into the $73K to $74K zone.

But the market is clearly not fully buying that outcome yet, because the downside is still very real, and if tensions flare up again and oil spikes past $100, Bitcoin likely loses that $70K area and starts sliding toward the high $60s, with $65K back in play as a deeper floor.

So this is one of those moments where direction is not coming from charts alone, it is coming from headlines, and right now both paths are open, with the market actively pricing in the risk that things can turn negative just as quickly as they improve.

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