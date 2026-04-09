Crypto Card Spending Hits $600M Monthly as USDC Gains on USDT

Crypto-linked card spending reached $600 million in monthly volume in March 2026, more than tripling from $187 million recorded a year prior – a 211% annual increase that signals structural rather than cyclical adoption across point-of-sale payment infrastructure.

Cumulative card volume across the period has now reached $6.5 billion across 21.4 million transactions, with Visa processing $581.8 million, or approximately 97%, of March’s total. The figures mark crypto debit and prepaid cards’ emergence as a meaningful real-world payments channel, not merely a retail novelty.

The structural significance of the $600 million figure lies less in its absolute scale than in what it represents architecturally: a reduction in the friction cost of converting onchain balances into everyday purchasing power, without routing through the cumbersome off-ramp infrastructure – exchange withdrawals, bank transfers, settlement delays – that historically made crypto spending impractical at the point of sale.

We suspect the sustained growth rate, averaging upward over six consecutive quarters, reflects a user base that has graduated from speculative holding to active payment utility.

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Crypto Card Volume Mechanics: What $600 Million Monthly Represents in Structural Terms

The mechanism functions as follows: crypto-linked debit and prepaid cards allow users to denominate balances in stablecoins or other digital assets, which are then converted at the point of sale through card network rails – primarily Visa – into local fiat currency before settling with the merchant.

The user experiences a standard card transaction; the settlement layer is entirely onchain. This architecture eliminates the explicit off-ramp step while preserving compatibility with existing merchant acceptance infrastructure, which is why Visa’s 97% share of March volume is less a market concentration story than a reflection of how deeply the Visa network is embedded in global point-of-sale acceptance.

TRON captured 35% of March payment volume by blockchain, with BNB Chain accounting for 15% – a distribution that reflects the fee economics driving issuer and user choices rather than any ideological preference for those networks over Ethereum.

Southeast Asia accounted for approximately 60% of global stablecoin payment volume in the period, and local card issuance grew 83 times between 2024 and 2025, according to research context compiled alongside

That geographic concentration matters for interpreting the volume figure: a substantial portion of the $600 million monthly total reflects users in markets where crypto cards function not as a convenience layer atop conventional banking but as a primary financial access mechanism.

Emerging issuers – including KAST, Tria, and the Solana-based Pengu Card, which enables USDC and USDT spending at an estimated 150 million merchants globally – have expanded the competitive field beyond earlier market leaders.

U.S. merchant adoption reached 39% in the period, suggesting the domestic market is absorbing crypto card infrastructure at a pace that was not visible in prior years. The $600 million monthly figure, taken together with the cumulative $6.5 billion in transaction history, represents a payments channel with enough transactional depth to attract serious issuer and network investment – a threshold that point-of-sale crypto spending had not previously cleared.

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