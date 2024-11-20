Bitcoin Price to Reach $13M? Robert Kiyosaki Backs Michael Saylor’s Prediction

Key Notes

Robert Kiyosaki supports Michael Saylor's forecast of Bitcoin reaching $13 million.

Kiyosaki believes Bitcoin will dominate global financial systems, capturing 7% of global capital.

Despite Bitcoin's current peak at $94,000, Kiyosaki remains steadfast in his bullish outlook.

Bitcoin BTC $94 095 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $1.86 T Vol. 24h: $74.08 B will hit a monumental $13 million per coin, said Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, while backing Michael Saylor, the former MicroStrategy chief executive. Saylor made a prediction that the world’s largest digital asset by market capitalization will hit the $13 million price tag in the long term.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Kiyosaki made bullish remarks on Bitcoin, emphasizing the importance of investing in the digital asset. The author’s statements implied that he will continue betting on the cryptocurrency, irrespective of the fact that BTC just hit its new all-time high at $94,000.

While agreeing with the prediction made by Saylor, Kiyosaki said that he sees Bitcoin dominating the global financial systems in the near future. The best-selling author believes that BTC will capture 7% of global capital, suggesting that the bullish momentum of the digital asset will remain uninterrupted in the longer term.

Kiyosaki sees investment in Bitcoin as much higher than investing in education and attracting student debt while studying for years. The author views BTC as a pathway to financial independence and asked his followers via the X post to “be smarter” and invest in the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

The Rich Dad Poor Dad author stated that even owning 0.1 Bitcoin can prove to be a monumental achievement for a person. He believes that the $9,000 will make the Bitcoin investor a millionaire in the future, considering the fact that the leading digital asset is trading at $90,000.

Bitcoin Price Rally and Strong Momentum

The Fear and Greed Index reads “extreme greed” in the market with a value of 83. The total market capitalization of the digital asset space has skyrocketed to $3.12 trillion with Bitcoin having a dominance of 59.4% with a market capitalization of $1.8 trillion.

Bitcoin has skyrocketed 1.77% in the past 24 hours after NASDAQ announced the listing of BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) on Tuesday. The cryptocurrency is trading at $93,438.58 at the time of publication and has surged 6.65% in the last seven days and 36.74% in the past month. Further, BTC is up a massive 150.58% since November 2023.

With strong momentum, Bitcoin broke $94,000 today, and the cryptocurrency will continue to rise because of the declining dollar value, stated Kiyosaki as October ended on a bullish note for the crypto market. The financial educator sees Bitcoin hitting a whopping $10 million following a major market rally in 2025.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.